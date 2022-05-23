"For Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich is history!" - Super agent Pini Zahavi makes bold claim amid Barcelona interest

Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has threatened Bayern Munich not to keep the striker at the club against his will amidst interest from Barcelona.

There are serious doubts about the Poland international's future at the Allianz Arena. He has a contract with Bayern Munich expiring at the end of next season, but is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The 33-year-old has reportedly informed the Bundesliga champions that he does not want to extend his deal. He is keen to leave the German outfit, with Barcelona said to be his preferred destination.

Lewandowski's agent Zahavi has been applying pressure on Bayern Munich to let the Pole join the La Liga giants. The Bavarians, though, are adamant that the superstar will fulfill his contract with the club, thus ruling out a summer move for him.

However, Zahavi has now threatened Bayern by asserting that he 'would not recommend' that they keep Lewandowski against his will this summer. The super agent went on to claim that the Bavarians are 'history' for the striker. He told German daily Bild [via SPOX]:

"Of course you can keep Robert for another year, to be fair he has a contract until 2023, but I would not recommend that to you. For Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich is history."

Zahavi restated the 33-year-old's desire to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the season. He also urged Bayern Munich to aid the player in fulfilling a 'lifelong dream' by allowing him to join Barcelona. He said:

"The fact is: Robert wants to leave FC Bayern after eight years together in which he gave the club everything. Now, at almost 34, he has the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream and move to the club he always dreamed of. Why is Bayern denying him this opportunity?"

Zahavi's statements appear to be a warning aimed at Bayern Munich. The Israeli agent is determined to get his client a move to Camp Nou this summer.

How has Barcelona target Lewandowski fared this season?

Lewandowski has been in fine form for Bayern Munich this season. He scored 50 goals and provided seven assists from 46 appearances across all competitions for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

The Poland international also helped the Bavarians retain their Bundesliga title this campaign. However, he was unable to prevent them from bowing out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, where they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Villarreal.

