Former Barcelona manager to take Atletico Madrid job if Diego Simeone leaves the club- Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly targeting former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde as a potential replacement for Diego Simeone.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Atletico Madrid holds former Barcelona boss Valverde in high regard and are open to having him replace Simeone, should the latter leave the club.

Simeone's job is also under threat if their current predicament fails to improve.

The current La Liga champions are far from defending their league title. They have had a poor season plagued with injuries and lack of form.

It has put Simeone's future at the club, under doubt.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Former FC Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde is the favorite to become the manager of Atletico Madrid, if Diego Simeone leaves.

@mundodeportivo | Former FC Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde is the favorite to become the manager of Atletico Madrid, if Diego Simeone leaves. ❗| Former FC Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde is the favorite to become the manager of Atletico Madrid, if Diego Simeone leaves.@mundodeportivo

The emphasis is now on Simeone to motivate his players to secure a place in next year's UEFA Champions League. He also has to plan to rebuild or reorganize the squad to do better next season.

But Valverde's availability has intrigued Atletico bosses, particularly due to his abundance of experience in La Liga. The 58-year-old Spaniard has managed Villareal, Athletic Bilbao and Valencia alongside Barcelona.

The report indicates that Atletico bosses are admirers of Valverde's personality and his leadership qualities in moments of difficulty.

The former Villareal coach has won two La Liga titles, three Super League Greek titles and a Copa Del Rey trophy so far. He is the favorite to succeed Simeone should the Argentinian leave Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid's potential pursuit of former Barcelona boss Valverde

Valverde could be highly sought after.

Atletico Madrid need to be quick as the number of managerial vacancies continues to increase.

Valverde has been out of the game for two years following his departure from Barcelona in January 2020.

During his tenure in charge of the Catalan giants, his management style was often scrutinized, with fans finding issues with his playing philosophy. Valverde's football saw Barcelona inch away from their adored tiki-taka style implemented by former coach Pep Guardiola.

It will however, not be a worry for Atletico, whose style of football under Simeone is not the most attractive brand of the game either. Much like Valverde at Barcelona, Simeone's Atletico are experts in churning out good results.

Valverde is renowned for being a true gentleman, which coincides with the feeling around the club with regard to his leadership in difficult situations.

But managerial vacancies are becoming a regular occurrence.

Manchester United approached Valverde for the interim manager role at the club back in November following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They went with German boss Ralf Rangnick instead.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Man Utd hold initial talks with former Barcelona boss, Ernesto Valverde as they search for interim manager... Man Utd hold initial talks with former Barcelona boss, Ernesto Valverde as they search for interim manager...

Real Madrid are reportedly pondering Carlo Ancelotti's after his pragmatic approach to their Champions League last 16 tie against PSG. They may find Valverde an interesting option to replace the Italian.

PSG could also be looking for a new coach at the end of the season with Mauricio Pochettino heavily linked with Manchester United.

It is clear that if Atletico Madrid do indeed want to appoint Valverde as Simeone's successor, the wheels will certainly need to be in motion.

Edited by Diptanil Roy