"The rest, not one" - Former Barcelona member reveals only Gerard Pique reduced his wages following Lionel Messi's exit

Jaume Llopis, a former member of Barcelona's board of directors, has revealed that only Gerard Pique voluntarily reduced his wages following Lionel Messi's emotional departure from Camp Nou.

Speaking to El Laguero, Llopis revealed that apart from Pique, not one Barcelona player stepped forward to have their wages reduced despite the club not being able to afford Lionel Messi's new deal. Llopis said:

"We will see if Barça is capable of lowering the salary bill. The only one who has agreed to reduce his card on his own accord has been Pique. The rest, not one"

Jaume Llopis decided to resign from Joan Laporta's board, as he was unhappy with the Barcelona president's handling of the Lionel Messi contract saga. According to the Independent (via the Sports Bible), Barcelona's wage to turnover ratio has to be at 70% to be in line with La Liga rulings. However, the ratio is currently at 95%.

Llopis has criticised Joan Laporta's handling of Messi's contract extension at the club. The former board member believes Barcelona fans deserve to know the truth. Speaking to Spanish radio network Cadena SER, Llopis said:

"I didn't want to cause such a commotion, I resigned to have the freedom to be able to say what many Barcelona fans think and demand transparency, which is something that has been lacking. Leo even said so himself: 'They didn't do everything that could have been done.' I have been a club member for 66 years."

Gerard Pique penned an emotional message to Lionel Messi following his Barcelona departure

Gerard Pique took to Instagram to pen an emotional message to Lionel Messi after the six-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. In his message, Pique said:

"Nothing will be the same again. Neither the Camp Nou, nor the city of Barcelona, nor ourselves. After more than 20 years at the club, you will stop wearing the Barca T-shirt. Reality, sometimes, is very hard."

Gerard Pique also hopes to see Lionel Messi return to Barcelona one day. The 34-year-old defender wished his friend and teammate all the very best as he embarks on a new journey. Pique added:

"Now you leave, but I know that one day you will come back. There are things to do pending. Pass it well, enjoy wherever you go and keep winning like only you know how to do. Here we are going to miss you. I love you, Leo."

