Former Barcelona star Arda Turan receives 1-year prison sentence following tax fraud conviction

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star Ardan Ruran has received a one-year prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain, as per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. A Spanish court ruled on Tuesday, March 19, that the former Turkey international was found guilty of committing two counts of tax fraud in 2015 and 2016.

Sentences for less than two years can be suspended for first-time offenders in Spain, which means the former Barcelona midfielder won't have to go to jail. However, he has been charged with a hefty fine of €633,000.

Turan will have to pay two fines of €303,000 for 2015 and €330,000 for 2016 respectively. The former attacking midfielder did not submit the self-assessment of the tax for the aforementioned financial years despite earning a significant amount on wages and other bonuses.

This is not the first time a major football star has been caught for tax fraud in Spain. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jose Mourinho were also convicted in similar cases. However, none of them went behind bars and had to pay big fines instead.

Turan spent a significant period of his football career as a player in Spain, having plied his trade for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. He joined Barca in 2015 from Atletico Madrid and played for the Catalan club until he was loaned in January 2018 to Basaksehir.

The 37-year-old made a total of 233 appearances for the two clubs in total, scoring 37 goals and producing 43 assists. The 100-cap Turkey international hung up his boots in 2022 after his second spell at Galatasaray and is currently the manager of TFF First League club Eyüpspor.

