In a recent interview, former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has weighed in on Lionel Messi's alleged decision to leave the Catalan giants this year. The Barcelona captain's future has been shrouded by uncertainty after reports of his conversation with Ronald Koeman emerged on social media.

Lionel Messi has been Barcelona's talisman for well over a decade now and rumours of his intention to leave the club have created chaos within the Barcelona fanbase. The Argentine has been linked with several high-profile European clubs and may well leave Barcelona in the coming months.

Yaya Toure played alongside Lionel Messi under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona before moving to Manchester City. The Ivorian knows what the Barcelona captain is capable of and claimed that Manchester City is his ideal destination.

"If he had to leave Barcelona, maybe he could come to City. Why? Because City have the money to buy him and there are only a few clubs in the Premier League who can afford him, to be honest."

Yaya Toure gives Barcelona's Lionel Messi advice ahead of a potential Premier League switch

Lionel Messi may leave Barcelona

Lionel Messi has reportedly become disillusioned with Barcelona's sporting project and has informed newly appointed manager Ronald Koeman that he intends to leave the club. Barcelona suffered a historic and humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week and is long overdue for a change in management.

Yaya Toure also mentioned that Lionel Messi has always been devoted to Barcelona's cause and that convincing the club to part with its captain will be no easy feat

"From what I know, Lionel Messi loves Barcelona. He loves the city, he loves the club, he loves the philosophy there."

Messi’s silence raises more doubts about Barcelona future



The Manchester City legend also claimed that he is looking forward to watching Lionel Messi play for his former side. Toure said that the Manchester giants are the only powerhouse in the Premier League that can afford the Barcelona captain's services.

"If he comes to City he is going to be good for City because the rest of the Premier League is quite intense and hard as well."

Yaya Toure also alluded to the physical nature of the Premier League and asked Lionel Messi to be wary of the work-rate that the English top flight demands.

"Few managers are going to love Lionel Messi because he just sits off to the side and does not want to defend much. In England – depending on who is going to criticise him for that – they want you to work, defend and attack and it is not easy."

Pep Guardiola has an excellent relationship with Lionel Messi

Pep Guardiola is one of the few managers in the world that can probably bring Lionel Messi back from his Bayern Munich nightmare. Manchester City is arguably the only club in the world that can afford the Barcelona captain and Lionel Messi may well decide to further his career in England.

Lionel Messi's departure would be a massive blow to Barcelona's immediate future. While the Catalan club does have a few promising talents, its incompetent board has largely wasted the last few years and has left Barcelona in the lurch.

