Former Chelsea star wants the London club to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe in the summer

Former Chelsea forward Florent Malouda recently claimed that he would like to see the Blues sign Kylian Mbappe.

The west London-based club have been on a spending spree under new owners Todd Boehly and Co., spending over £600 million in two windows. They signed the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, and more during the January transfer window.

Malouda was recently quizzed about which player he would like to see his former club sign. Malouda told Dazn Bet that he would like to see Mbappe at Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman said:

"I’d like to see Chelsea sign Kylian Mbappe, I think we should go for top players like Mbappe. Especially when I see the amount we spend on others. It depends on his will to come to the club, but we should go for top players like him and build a team around him."

He added:

"That would be my dream, to build a team around him with young players around him. He’s won a lot of trophies and he’s hungry for more, so this is the type of player Chelsea should look for."

Mbappe has been one of the best players in the world in recent years. He has been in great form for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 30 goals and providing seven assists in 31 matches across competitions this season.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner will be an asset for any team in world football. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Malouda has picked his compatriot as a fantasy signing.

Florent Malouda spoke about Joao Felix joining Chelsea on a permanent basis

Joao Felix has impressed during his short loan spell with Chelsea so far. The Atletico Madrid loanee has proved to be a handful with his pace and flair.

The Blues are reportedly looking to break the bank to make Felix's move permanent in the summer. When quizzed about Felix's price tag of £100 million, Malouda said:

I’m always surprised by today’s market values, but since the new owner came in, the price tag for any player Chelsea want is around £100m! It used to be that if a player delivered, scoring goals and winning trophies, then you can understand the price."

He added:

"But these days I think it’s about judging a player’s potential value. It’s a new way of determining a price tag. But if the club want to pay for it, then that’s the price. It puts a lot of pressure on the player, the expectation is very high compared to the past."

Felix has scored one goal in six appearances for the Blues.

