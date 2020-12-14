Former Chelsea forward Tony Cascarino has criticized German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner for their poor display against Everton this weekend.

Cascarino acknowledged their respective talents and backed them to come good in the future eventually. However, he claimed that Chelsea were almost playing with nine men due to Havertz and Werner's lack of involvement at Goodison Park.

Reiterating that Werner is without a goal in six games, Cascarino also said Havertz was on the game's fringes.

Werner, Giroud and Havertz have had a combined 8 touches in the penalty box in the first 72 minutes.



Chelsea were humbled by Everton, who returned to winning ways thanks to a Gylfi Sigurdsson strike from the spot. The Blues struck the goalpost thrice during the course of the game and saw their attacks thwarted by some sturdy defending from the home side.

"It felt like they were playing with nine men," says former Chelsea man Cascarino

Everton celebrate their goal against Chelsea in front of 2000 fans at Goodison Park.

Chelsea were at a slight disadvantage due to injuries to their wingers, and the burden was on the strikers to provide goals for the Blues.

Werner couldn't use his pace to Chelsea's benefit, whereas Havertz lost possession numerous times and never looked comfortable down the right-hand side of the front three.

Discussing the Chelsea forwards' displays, former Blues striker Cascarino said:

“Timo Werner struggled, he hasn’t scored for six games. I saw him against Rennes and I thought he was really poor. He’s devastatingly quick and he’s got a goal record, I expect him to get one at Chelsea too."

Cascarino continued:

“He found it very difficult [at Goodison Park]. Kai Havertz, too, was absolutely on the fringe of the game – and he’s another very talented player. It felt like, at times, they were playing with nine men. They just didn’t make anything happen. [Olivier] Giroud didn’t get any service."

He offered well-deserved credit to Everton for their application against Chelsea and dished out praise for the performances of Mason Holgate, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, and Allan.

Chelsea have no time to dwell on the loss at Goodison Park as they take on Wolves later tomorrow at the Molineux.

