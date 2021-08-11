Former England striker snubs Cristiano Ronaldo, names 3 best players on the planet

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the two most dominant players in world football over the last two decades. However, former England striker Gary Lineker thinks the Portuguese superstar has fallen off his usual standards and named two other attackers who he believes are better than Ronaldo right now.

Lineker made the claim in a post he wrote on his official Twitter page:

"It’s heartbreaking in many ways to see Lionel Messi leave FC Barcelona. It’s not a retirement, though, and with Cristiano in the twilight of his career, we can watch him in a forward line consisting of, possibly, the 3 best players on the planet… if Kylian Mbappe stays put."

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been signed by Paris Saint-Germain. The attacker joined the French giants after ending his 21-year stint with Barcelona this summer. He has signed a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes that will fetch him €35 million net per annum, with the option to extend it further by a year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has returned to Juventus as they prepare for the return of the new Serie A campaign this weekend. The Portuguese took part in the club's pre-season tour and was included in the squad for the Joan Gamper trophy clash with Barcelona recently.

Cristiano Ronaldo will START against FC Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/l84YovuzlG — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) August 7, 2021

Despite rumors of a possible Ligue 1 switch emerging in the last few days, Cristiano Ronaldo will certainly spend the upcoming campaign at Allianz Stadium. However, that could change next summer when his contract with the Old Lady expires.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have ruled the football world for almost two decades

Will Lionel Messi's presence attract Cristiano Ronaldo to Paris Saint-Germain?

Paris Saint-Germain have made a number of big-name signings over the last few years, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all heading to the French capital.

By signing Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi this summer, the Ligue 1 giants have obviously become the current point of attraction for the game's biggest superstars.

It shouldn't be a surprise if Cristiano Ronaldo follows suit. The prospect of lining up alongside a player who has shared greatness with him for two decades could be enough to convince the Portuguese to make the move. It remains to be seen if the fates of both legendary players will cross paths in Paris.

