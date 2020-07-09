Former EPL star Cesc Fabregas names Steven Gerrard as the toughest opponent he has ever faced

Former EPL star Cesc Fabregas has called Steven Gerrard his toughest opponent.

Fabregas believes EPL legend Gerrard's physical attributes on the pitch make him stand apart from the rest.

EPL great Cesc Fabregas lavishes praise on Steven Gerrard

Former EPL midfielder Cesc Fabregas has named Steven Gerrard as the toughest opponent he has ever come up against.

Stating that he always enjoyed the challenge in midfield against the Liverpool legend, Fabregas hailed him for his physically imposing presence on the pitch.

Fabregas added that he would always look up to the former EPL player for his ability with both feet and the knack of producing outrageous goals from distance. Additionally, Fabregas termed Gerrard as a 'machine.'

Football over the years has seen various comparisons drawn between teams and individual stars. Be it who the best player is, or who the best EPL defender is, there's always a never-ending debate both within and across generations.

"He was a machine" - former EPL star Fabregas

Former EPL midfielder Fabregas came up against Gerrard during both his Arsenal and Chelsea days

One such narrative that is widely discussed is comparison between three English football legends — Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard.

While many place Scholes at the top for his immaculate vision and trophy-laden cabinet, others believe Lampard is the best among the EPL crop for his goalscoring and game-changing abilities.

However, Fabregas, who squared up against Gerrard during both his Arsenal and Chelsea days, provided his verdict by favouring the Liverpool luminary.

Speaking to former EPL defender Rio Ferdinand on the latter's 'Locker Room' podcast, Fabregas opined:

"If I have to say one - and I really enjoyed playing against — I would say Steven Gerrard. He was physically the most difficult opponent to handle. He was the box-to-box player, he could be on his right or left, shooting from the outside of his boot. He was a machine."

The two-time EPL winner also heaped praise on Scholes due to the similarity between his and the Manchester United great's game. He added:

"Since I was little I had this thing about Steven Gerrard. He was someone in my hometown when we used to watch the highlights of the Premier League he used to score these screamers from outside the box, and running into space, and he used to be everywhere. In terms of the way I play and the way that I see football, it is Paul Scholes."

Cesc Fabregas and EPL manager Frank Lampard get into a tussle during Chelsea vs. Barcelona

EPL club Chelsea's all-time top scorer Lampard undoubtedly comes shoulder-to-shoulder with the above two, although Fabregas made no mention of him perhaps due to their strained relationship on the field.

The two had a few verbal exchanges against each other during Chelsea's UCL meetings with Barcelona, and never managed to share the dressing room together as Fabregas joined EPL giants Chelsea just weeks after Lampard left the club.

All in all, the Spaniard has 111 assists and 50 goals to his credit in the EPL for both Chelsea and Arsenal. He did win more trophies with the Blues, turning into a fan favourite right from his very first season.

Fabregas is still seen supporting Chelsea through his social media posts and opinions. Meanwhile, his former club, who are indeed led by Lampard, take on Sheffield United on July 10 as they aim to tighten their grip on third place in the EPL table.

