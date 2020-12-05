Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri wishes to manage in the Premier League 

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has expressed his desire to switch to the Premier League, saying that he would like to 'experience' the English top flight.

Allegri, who has been out of job since 2019, believes that English football has evolved in recent years due to the presence of world-class managers and for incorporating changes in their playing philosophy. The Premier League has become more tactical and sophisticated, according to the former Juventus coach.

Allegri is set to return to management, with Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly interested in his services amidst turmoil on the pitch under Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer respectively.

Could we see former Juventus and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri in the Premier League soon? 👀 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 5, 2020

"I would like to experience the Premier League," says former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri won a host of major trophies in his five years at Juventus.

Following Unai Emery's dismissal at Arsenal, Massimiliano Allegri was widely tipped to take over the reins at the Emirates. He has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, but Arsenal's struggles under Arteta of late have given rise to speculation once again that Allegri could take over from the Spaniard.

Advertisement

In his five seasons at Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri delivered five Serie A titles and won six Cup trophies while also taking the team to two finals in the Champions League.

Allegri, who has also won the league title with AC Milan, is not ruling out a job in the Italian first division. However, the former Juventus manager is slightly inclined towards a new challenge in the Premier League. Speaking to the Times, the former Juventus boss said in this regard:

“I would like to experience the Premier League. In Italy, I was in Milan four years. Five years in Juventus. Now I expect (to work again) in Italy, but it is difficult, or in England. English football is improving now because there are a lot of foreign trainers."

Allegri added in this regard:

Advertisement

“England now is more sophisticated, and more tactical, but is also respecting the tradition of English football. It’s a good balance of the spirit of English football and the new quality and new tactical approach of the new coaches.”

Massimiliano Allegri is not likely to stay out of job for too long, but it'll be interesting to see if Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Arsenal part ways with their respective club legends to accommodate the Italian.

Meanwhile, Allegri's former club Juventus take on Torino in the Turin derby today.