Former Juventus star refuses to choose Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as he names ‘most skilled footballer’ 

Former Juventus midfielder Stephen Appiah has refused to pick either Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as his most skilful player, choosing Jay-Jay Okocha instead.

Many tout Messi, 35, and Ronaldo, 37, as the two greatest players in history, with the pair having forged incredible careers.

Their trophy cabinets speak for themselves and the duo have rivaled one another for the Ballon d'Or honor on numerous occasions.

Lionel Messi dazzles on the ball with quick feet and mesmerizing dribbling whilst Cristiano Ronaldo's agility and power is a sight to behold.

But neither of the legendary forwards are the most skilful players Appiah has come across, with the Ghanian choosing former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Okocha.

Betway Ghana asked the former Juventus midfielder on Twitter:

"Aside Ronaldinho, who’s the most skilled footballer you know ?"

The former Fenerbahce star replied:

"Jay Jay okocha."

Okocha enjoyed a fine career which saw him appear for the likes of Fenerbahce, PSG and Bolton Wanderers.

His trickery wowed fans over the course of his career with the former Nigerian attacking midfielder making 492, scoring 101 goals and creating 53 assists.

He was the top scorer at the 2004 African Cup of Nations back and has an Olympic gold medal to his name.

Okocha certainly deserves to be recognized as one of the most impressive attacking midfielders to grace European football.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may be on the move

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both made stunning transfers last summer.

Lionel Messi ended his 16 glittering years at Barcelona by joining PSG last summer as a free agent in a move that shocked the football world.

The 35-year-old had been expected by many to see out his career at the Nou Camp, having become a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at the club.

However, Barca's poor financial situation would mean the La Liga side were unable to offer Messi a new contract.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo made a blockbuster return to Manchester United last summer.

The Portuguese star left Old Trafford back in 2009 to join Real Madrid in a then-world record £80 million move.

Both encountered mixed seasons last time out and there is speculation they may be on the move sooner rather than later.

Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona with the club's president Joan Laporta claiming that the Argentine's Catalan story is not over.

Ronaldo wants to leave United with the Premier League club having failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, a competition the striker has won five times.

