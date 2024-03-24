Former Liverpool star believes his game has 'moved to the next level' following exit from the Anfield club

Former Liverpool forward Harry Wilson recently opened up on the progress he has made in his career since leaving the Reds to join Fulham back in 2021. The Welsh forward has improved several aspects of his game since the move and is an important part of the Cottagers' squad.

Wilson rose through Liverpool's youth ranks but spent most of his time away on loan, only making two senior appearances for the club. The 27-year-old winger believes his experience on loan helped him grow as a player. He told the BBC (via Liverpool Echo):

"I feel I have moved to the next level. The move to Fulham two and a half years ago now was a big one for me. I had been on a lot of loans from Liverpool. So all the loans I went on really helped me to grow as a player and learn the game."

Talking about playing Premier League football regularly with Fulham, he added:

"I feel it's been the perfect move for me and my game has gone to a new level. The Premier League is the best league in the world so to be playing regular football in a good team in that league means I can only get better."

The 27-year-old right winger has appeared in 35 games for Fulham this season, registering four goals and eight assists. Overall, he has played 111 games for the Cottagers, racking up 18 goals and 34 assists.

Liverpool continue search for head coach with Xabi Alonso as frontrunner: Reports

With Jurgen Klopp set to step down at the end of the season, Liverpool are still looking for the right manager to take over from the German. According to Liverpool.com, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is currently the leading candidate.

Alonso's Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions this season and are the favorites to win the Bundesliga title. The German club is also in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Bayern Munich are also candidates to hire the Basque manager as Thomas Tuchel's replacement, who will leave the Bavarians in May.

Heading towards the season finale, we expect the Reds to intensify their coaching search, with more managers set to join the race to take over from Klopp.