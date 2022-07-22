Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique predicts the Premier League top 6 next season 

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has given his predictions for the Premier League Top 6 next season. The Spaniard has picked his former side to win the title over rivals Manchester City.

Enrique is looking ahead to what promises to be a tantalizing season in Premier League football following the arrival of top talent.

Forwards Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Raheem Sterling have joined Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

Manchester City won the title last season by just one point, making it their fourth title win in five years. Enrique is backing Liverpool to displace the Cityzens and claim their second Premier League title.

He tweeted his predictions for the top six, saying:

"This is my top 6 for next season. Do you agree?"

Liverpool are certainly one of the favorites to lift the title given their impressive transfer window and past season under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds were on course to win an unprecedented quadruple heading into the final stages of the season. However, they had to settle for the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Liverpool may have added Nunez to their side for a club-record £85 million but they will be feeling the loss of Sadio Mane. The 30-year-old Senegalese joined Bayern Munich, having been one of the side's top performers over the years with 120 goals in 269 appearances.

Joining Liverpool and City in Enrique's predicted top four are Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. They finished in the same positions of third and fourth last season as well.

Sterling, 27 and Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, have joined Thomas Tuchel's side this summer so far. The Blues are reportedly in negotiations to add Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to the squad as well.

Tottenham have had perhaps the most exciting transfer window thus far, signing the likes of Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Richarlison and Djed Spence.

Antonio Conte masterminded an impressive turnaround last season at Spurs, having arrived in November with the side sitting in ninth position.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique predicts Manchester United and Arsenal to miss out on top four

Arsenal slipped up to Tottenham last season

Jose Enrique doesn't believe either Manchester United or Arsenal will make the top four, which will continue to be a huge fall from grace for both sides.

Two of English football's most successful ever sides have plummeted over recent years. Last season saw them both miss out on Champions League qualification in disappointing fashion.

Arsenal were in pole position to finish fourth with just three games remaining of the season. However, two consecutive losses to Tottenham and Newcastle United meant Mikel Arteta's side had to settle for fifth place.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils suffered the worst campaign in the side's Premier League history. With a sixth-placed finish and a record low points tally of 58 last season, they are a side in stark need of an overhaul.

Erik ten Hag is the man tasked with doing so and there have been signs of improvement during the pre-season. They've won all three matches, scoring 11 goals in the process.

