Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov makes Premier League title prediction, names 2 surprise clubs as his favourites

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has made Premier League title prediction and has named two surprise picks as favorites. In a conversation with Betfair, the former Bulgaria international has picked his former side Manchester United and Chelsea as title favorites.

Manchester City have won five titles in the last six years and completed a historic treble last year but Berbatov has tipped the Cityzens to miss out on the Premier League this season. Arsenal, who led the table for most parts of the last season, have also been snubbed by Berbatov.

Berbatov has admitted that he is biased towards his former club Manchester United and believes that either the Red Devils or Chelsea will win the title this season. He told Betfair:

“Retired players are always biased towards the clubs they used to play for, so I hope Manchester United get back to where they belong at the top of the Premier League. I won’t say Manchester City again. I obviously want Manchester United to win the Premier League title. I think the Premier League champions will be Manchester United or Chelsea.”

Berbatov also insisted that he is a huge admirer of new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino and believes that the Argentine could lead the Blues back to the top. He said:

“I love the underdog story with Chelsea, especially when you don’t see it coming. I like Pochettino as a coach too, I want to see him succeed in England with a trophy. Chelsea will be the big surprise, they’ve performed well under Mauricio Pochettino in pre-season. The new signings look confident, they look for the ball and aren’t afraid to make mistakes.”

Berbatov also singled out Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku for praise while he also claimed that Arsnal missed their chance to win the title last season. He added:

“Mykhailo Mudryk looks a lot more confident this season, Christopher Nkunku is a great player too, he can be a great signing, it’s unfortunate that he is starting the season with an injury. I can see Chelsea competing for the Premier League title too."

He also said:

"Arsenal will have a big task on their hands because they were comfortably leading the Premier League for months and still didn’t win the league. That’s what the Premier League can do, it made them make mistakes and lose out on the title.”

Both Manchester United and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their performances from the last season. The Red Devils finished third while Chelsea could only muster a 12th-placed finish.

Manchester United leading the race for France international - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as favorites to land Bayern Munich defener Benjamin Pavard. As claimed by reliable Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils are closing in on the Frenchman, valued at €30 million.

Plettenberg tweeted:

"ManUtd, at this stage the favorite in the poker for Benjamin #Pavard! Pavard can really imagine to join #MUFC as Ten Hag wants him. Concrete talks are ongoing and positive. Price valuation: Around €30m. Tuchel wants to keep him. Pavard wants to leave Bayern. Would be a massive loss for the club."

Pavard has been a key player for Bayern Munich over the years following his switch from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2019. A versatile defender, he has been deployed at both right-back and centre-back at the Bavarian club.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winning France international has made 162 appearances for Bayern Munich till date contributing with 12 goals and as many assists. He has won a total of 11 trophies for Bayern Munich, inlcuding four straight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League.

With his contract expiring next year, Pavard is understood to be seeking a new challenge elsewhere and could be available for just €30 despite Bayern's reluctance to sell.