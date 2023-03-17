Former player names 2 clubs PSG star Lionel Messi can join if he doesn't renew contract with the Ligue 1 club

Former Italy midfielder Roberto Donadoni has named Napoli and Atletico Madrid as two clubs he would like to see Lionel Messi join if the Argentinian leaves Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi joined Les Parisiens on a two-year deal after leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2021. He has since established himself as a key player for them, making 65 appearances across all competitions.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season. The French giants are said to be keen to tie him down to a new deal at the club. Talks over a fresh contract, though, are yet to reach a positive end.

There are thus doubts about Lionel Messi's long-term future at the Parc des Princes. A move to the United States has been mooted for him, with Inter Miami reportedly interested in signing him.

However, the 35-year-old hopes to continue playing at the highest level in Europe, thus ruling out a transfer to the Major League Soccer (MLS). Donadoni has now named two clubs the forward could join if he leaves the Parisians.

The former Italy midfielder has expressed his desire to see Messi play for Napoli, where his compatriot Diego Maradona shone during his playing days. Donadoni reckons the Serie A club's playing style would also suit the superstar.

“I think that at this moment, in the same team where the one that Maradona played, in Napoli," Donadoni said on Super Deportivo Radio [via PSGTalk]. "[Napoli] is playing perfect football for Messi, playing with the ball, without too much speed but with a lot of technique.”

The AC Milan legend added that Atletico Madrid would also be an ideal destination for Lionel Messi, saying:

“If Leo has doubts about renewing with PSG, let him come to Atletico de Madrid. We tell Angelito [Correa] to give him 10; we’ll find him a little apartment in the center of Madrid.”

It is unclear whether Messi will be open to joining Atletico Madrid as he was at Barcelona for around two decades.

How has Lionel Messi fared for PSG this season?

Lionel Messi grabbed 11 goals and 15 assists from 34 games across competitions in his first season in Paris. He has been in much better form this term, scoring 18 times and providing 17 assists in 31 games.

It now remains to be seen if the Argentinian will agree to put pen to paper on a fresh deal with Les Parisiens. It will be interesting to see where he goes should he leave the French giants.

