Former Premier League midfielder punched by ex-Manchester City star as players who traded major blows in brawl during Betis vs Como revealed

Two former Premier League stars were among the players involved in a massive brawl during Real Betis' pre-season game against Como, The Mirror reports. The Andalusian club locked horns with the Serie A side on Wednesday, August 6, at the Estadio Municipal de La Linea in Spain.

Ad

The incident occurred just before half time, when Maximo Perrone, who left Manchester City to join the Italian side this summer, slapped Pablo Fornals. The former West Ham United man didn't hold back either, responding with a slap of his own.

Perrone then punched Fornals in return, and the matter escalated quickly. Players from both sides were involved, and both coaching staff had to run onto the pitch to intervene.

Things were eventually brought under control around 30 seconds later, and Como were reduced to 10 men after Perrone was given a straight red card. Former Arsenal left-back Hector Bellerin, who was on the pitch for Real Betis, tried to talk to the referee to curb the chaos.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, the Spaniard was shown a straight red after becoming increasingly animated. However, in a rare move, the referee went on to reverse the decision.

Things also threatened to go out of control once the players moved to the tunnel. The Italian side were leading the tie 2-0 at half time, but Real Betis used their man advantage to get back into the game.

However, Como managed to win the game thanks to Ivan Azon's 92nd-minute penalty. Both teams, though, could face sanctions due to the incident.

Ad

Como signed Jesus Rodriguez from Real Betis this summer

Jesus Rodriguez

Como secured the signature of Jesus Rodriguez from Real Betis this summer for a reported €27m fee. Speaking to the club's website following the move, the 19-year-old said that he is eager to grow with the Serie A club.

Ad

“I’m truly happy to be here and to be part of such an ambitious project. I’ve arrived with great enthusiasm, eager to grow and give my all for the team in pursuit of important goals. I feel highly motivated and determined. My first impression was very positive. I received a warm welcome from everyone at the club. Como is a beautiful city, and I hope to experience it to the fullest, both on and off the pitch,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was quite impressive for Real Betis last season, registering three goals and two assists from 32 appearances across competitions for the senior side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More