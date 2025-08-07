Former Premier League midfielder punched by ex-Manchester City star as players who traded major blows in brawl during Betis vs Como revealed

Two former Premier League stars were among the players involved in a massive brawl during Real Betis' pre-season game against Como, The Mirror reports. The Andalusian club locked horns with the Serie A side on Wednesday, August 6, at the Estadio Municipal de La Linea in Spain.
The incident occurred just before half time, when Maximo Perrone, who left Manchester City to join the Italian side this summer, slapped Pablo Fornals. The former West Ham United man didn't hold back either, responding with a slap of his own.
Perrone then punched Fornals in return, and the matter escalated quickly. Players from both sides were involved, and both coaching staff had to run onto the pitch to intervene.
Things were eventually brought under control around 30 seconds later, and Como were reduced to 10 men after Perrone was given a straight red card. Former Arsenal left-back Hector Bellerin, who was on the pitch for Real Betis, tried to talk to the referee to curb the chaos.
Interestingly, the Spaniard was shown a straight red after becoming increasingly animated. However, in a rare move, the referee went on to reverse the decision.
Things also threatened to go out of control once the players moved to the tunnel. The Italian side were leading the tie 2-0 at half time, but Real Betis used their man advantage to get back into the game.
However, Como managed to win the game thanks to Ivan Azon's 92nd-minute penalty. Both teams, though, could face sanctions due to the incident.
Como signed Jesus Rodriguez from Real Betis this summer
Como secured the signature of Jesus Rodriguez from Real Betis this summer for a reported €27m fee. Speaking to the club's website following the move, the 19-year-old said that he is eager to grow with the Serie A club.
“I’m truly happy to be here and to be part of such an ambitious project. I’ve arrived with great enthusiasm, eager to grow and give my all for the team in pursuit of important goals. I feel highly motivated and determined. My first impression was very positive. I received a warm welcome from everyone at the club. Como is a beautiful city, and I hope to experience it to the fullest, both on and off the pitch,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was quite impressive for Real Betis last season, registering three goals and two assists from 32 appearances across competitions for the senior side.