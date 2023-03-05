Former Premier League player urges Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to sign Chelsea and Barcelona stars in the summer transfer window

Former Liverpool star Don Hutchison has urged Manchester City to rope in on-loan Chelsea forward Joao Felix and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the near future.

Felix, 23, joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on a six-month loan deal during the winter transfer window. So far, he has scored just one goal in six starts across all competitions for the Graham Potter-coached side.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“I’m feeling good here”, he added. João Félix on Chelsea loan: “The position I play in and the way we play at Chelsea is different from how we played at Atléti, I have more freedom to put my football into practice, to be at my best”, told Eleven Sports Portugal“I’m feeling good here”, he added. João Félix on Chelsea loan: “The position I play in and the way we play at Chelsea is different from how we played at Atléti, I have more freedom to put my football into practice, to be at my best”, told Eleven Sports Portugal 🔵 #CFC“I’m feeling good here”, he added. https://t.co/t8tYwp8YlH

De Jong, on the other hand, has been a vital starter for Barcelona since his £65 million move from Ajax in 2019. He has helped the club lift two trophies so far, including the Supercopa de Espana this season.

Taking to Twitter, Hutchison claimed that Manchester City should add Felix and De Jong to their squad. Replying to a fan's query, he wrote:

"If I was Pep [Guardiola], I would sign [Joao] Felix and Frenkie de Jong to play with [Kevin] De Bruyne, [Phil] Foden, [Erling] Haaland, [Riyad] Mahrez etc etc."

Don Hutchison @donhutch4 twitter.com/connor65471489… Connor @Connor65471489 @donhutch4 What should Joao Felix’s next move be? The guy is class and clearly Chelsea’s most talented player but worried he’s wasting his career playing in setups that aren’t good for him. @donhutch4 What should Joao Felix’s next move be? The guy is class and clearly Chelsea’s most talented player but worried he’s wasting his career playing in setups that aren’t good for him. If I was Pep I would sign J Felix and Frankie De Jong to play with De Bruyne Foden Haaland Mahrez etc etc If I was Pep I would sign J Felix and Frankie De Jong to play with De Bruyne Foden Haaland Mahrez etc etc 🔥🔥 twitter.com/connor65471489…

Manchester City could benefit from the aforementioned potential deals considering the number of expected departures this summer. Ilkay Gundogan is set to leave on a free transfer, while Bernardo Silva is keen to move to another club in search of a new adventure. Moreover, Julian Alvarez is rumored to be discontented with his non-starting role.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could attempt to sign Felix on a permanent basis this summer with a mass exodus of forwards on the horizon. Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic are all touted to be shown the door in the future.

As for De Jong, Barcelona might try to sell him ahead of the 2023-24 season due to their ongoing financial troubles. Xavi Hernandez's side were keen to offload him to Manchester United last summer, but the player decided against reuniting with former head coach Erik ten Hag.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong addresses links from Chelsea and Manchester United

In September last year, Frenkie de Jong shed light on his future after being linked with Chelsea and Manchester United. Ahead of the Netherlands’ Nations League game against Poland, De Jong told the press:

"I always wanted to stay at Barcelona and that's why I remained calm in the summer. I can't give too many details. Barça have their own ideas and I have mine and sometimes they clash. But in the end, things went well. Chelsea and Manchester United interest? I had already decided in May that I wanted to stay at Barça."

De Jong, who has a contract until June 2026 at Camp Nou, has scored 15 goals and laid out 19 assists in 171 overall matches for Barcelona.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes