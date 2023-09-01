Former Real Madrid star believes 23-year-old star is 'ideal option' for Los Blancos, not Kylian Mbappe

Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti reckons Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland would be a better suit for Los Blancos than Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. Guti said that while Mbappe might be the better signing in terms of monetary consideration, Haaland is better in terms of output.

The Frenchman has long been linked with a move to Los Blancos. It looked almost certain that he would join the Madrid giants this summer, but a move hasn't materialised yet. Speaking on the same, Guti told El Chiringuito TV:

"Economically, Kylian Mbappe must be the signature. But speaking of football, the ideal option for Real Madrid at the moment is Haaland.”

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, 23, are two of the biggest stars in world football at the moment. They're the consensus heir to the legendary duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have both left European football.

Mbappe has already been linked with a move to the Spanish capital for two summers but has stayed put at PSG. Guti recently said that if the 2018 FIFA World Cup extends his contract with the Parisians yet again, Los Blancos might look to sign Haaland:

“I want Mbappe to play for Real Madrid. Real cannot afford the luxury of closing the door to such a player.

"But if Mbappe extends his contract with PSG, it will show that he is acting for the money. If that happens, Real Madrid will have to opt for Erling Haaland."

Will Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid on transfer deadline day?

Kylian Mbappe's future remains up in the air despite the Frenchman staying put at the Parisians. There have been reports that Real Madrid could make an outlandish bid to sign the player on transfer deadline day.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, though, dismissed the speculations, as he reckons Mbappe won't leave the Parisians in the next 24 hours. Speaking about the Frenchman's future at the Parc des Princes, Al-Khelaifi said (via GOAL):

"We have another 24 hours. Kylian is a PSG player. We have very good discussions with him. He is a magnificent player, as a person and as a professional.

"We discussed with the rest of his family. We're going to work, try to do something. If we can, why not? If not, we're ready, we're fine. An extension? I don't want to talk about that."

Kylian Mbappe has made two appearances for PSG this season, scoring thrice. Despite being heavily linked with Real Madrid for most of the transfer window, Mbappe could end up staying in Paris and turn out to be a crucial key player for new boss Luis Enriques.