FPL 2021-22 - Manchester City - what to expect and whom to invest in?

Manchester City are the best team in the league and FPL by a mile. They are steamrolling through the league, having won all of their last five matches. They are defensively airtight and offensively brilliant. They boast the best defense as well as the best attack in the league. They have conceded the least number of goals and have scored the most number of goals - a performance of true champions.

Why invest in Manchester City in FPL?

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

Investing in Manchester City now will pay off due to the following reasons:

Best defensive record in the league - Manchester City has conceded the least amount of goals in the entire league. This indicates that they have the potential to keep countless more clean sheets. Further, the defenders are hot property in FPL as they have scored an incredible amount of points due to their outstanding defensive performances in the league. Best offensive record in the league - Manchester City has scored the highest number of goals in the league. So, you can expect their players to score lots of goals in the coming fixtures. Their players are in red hot form - Owing to their brilliant performances in the league, it is only commonsensical to invest in Manchester City players. Some players are in the best form of their lives and have racked up many points.

Whom to invest in?

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

Joao Cancelo - He is one of the best players in the league. He has secured ten clean sheets, assisted seven goals, and scored a goal, and we are only halfway through the season. He has exceeded all expectations of his backers in FPL and is only going to perform better in the coming matches. The defensive solidity in Manchester City will guarantee you clean sheets, and Cancelo could also bring in more assists. Position - Defender, Value - £6.9m Ruben Dias - Another excellent defender. He is rock solid at the back and is the chief reason why Manchester City has conceded so less goals. The defensive stability at the back and the potential for clean sheets make Ruben Dias an attractive proposition to invest in FPL. He has also scored twice and assisted twice this season, a decent return for a CB. Position - Defender, Value - £6.2m Riyad Mahrez - He had a silent start to the season, but he is in raging form right now. In his last three matches, he has racked up an impressive 35 points in FPL!! His fine form is likely to continue in the coming Gameweeks. The only drawback is that he might fall victim to squad rotations, something that Pep Guardiola loves doing. Position - Midfielder, Value - £8.7m Ederson - Ederson is one of the most reliable goalkeepers in FPL. He has secured the highest number of clean sheets (10) in the Premier League, so investing in him this season is pragmatic and sensible. Considering the defensive exploits of Manchester City in the League, Ederson is the ideal goalkeeper to keep in your team. Position - Goalkeeper, Value - £6m

Manchester City's squad rotation conundrum

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City probably have the best squad depth in the entire league. Players are constantly competing for a place in the starting line-up, and Pep Guardiola loves rotating his squad. In fact, squad rotations are the fundamental reason FPL managers hesitate to invest in Manchester City.

Despite this, some players have cemented their place in the squad on the merit of their form and are almost immune to rotations. FPL managers, what are you waiting for? It is now or never. In FPL, investing in Manchester City is a safe option due to their top form and incredibly reliable players.

