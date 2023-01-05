France-based journalist delivers discouraging verdict on imminent Chelsea arrival Benoit Badiashile

France-based CBS Sports Golazo journalist Jonathan Johnson has advised Chelsea to loan Benoit Badiashile back to Ligue 1 after he completes his transfer.

On January 1, The Athletic reported that the Blues had reached an agreement with Monaco over the transfer of Badiashile. The next day, Football.London corroborated that report, claiming that the 21-year-old left-sided centre-back would set Chelsea back by €38 million. It has been reported that the medical formalities have been completed, and the player will sign a six-and-a-half-year contract with the Pensioners.

While Graham Potter’s team might be eager to welcome the Frenchman to the Bridge, Johnson has advised them not to jump the gun. The reporter has claimed that while Badiashile could be a good Premier League defender, he could be better off with a prolonged spell in Ligue 1.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport France-based football correspondent for CBS Sports Golazo, Jonathan Johnson: I think that he [Benoit Badiashile] has the makings of a good Premier League defender. However, Chelsea might be wise to consider loaning him back to a Ligue 1 club for the rest of the season." France-based football correspondent for CBS Sports Golazo, Jonathan Johnson: I think that he [Benoit Badiashile] has the makings of a good Premier League defender. However, Chelsea might be wise to consider loaning him back to a Ligue 1 club for the rest of the season."

“I think that he (Benoit Badiashile) has the makings of a good Premier League defender. However, Chelsea might be wise to consider loaning him back to a Ligue 1 club for the rest of the season,” Johnson said.

The west London outfit have long been searching for a left-sided centre-back. In the summer, they agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol but failed to reach an agreement with his club.

Benoit Badiashile could be good signing for Chelsea

Graham Potter’s side have long looked to bolster the left side of their defence, which has been severely impacted following the free transfers of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. New potential signing Benoit Badiashile has the quality to address the issue.

Standing at 6' 4", Badiashile is a towering centre-back. The Frenchman is good in the air and has fine interception skills. Badiashile is good with the ball at his feet and can dribble his way out of trouble. He's also an excellent tackler but prefers to stand tall instead of going to the ground.

Hrach Khachatryan @hrachoff



He did not attend today's training session and will soon leave the AS Monaco camp.



#CFC Benoit Badiashile's transfer to Chelsea is done.He did not attend today's training session and will soon leave the AS Monaco camp. Benoit Badiashile's transfer to Chelsea is done. ✅He did not attend today's training session and will soon leave the AS Monaco camp.#CFC 🚨🔵 https://t.co/zMVCREyBlB

He has only played for Monaco in his senior career, pitching in with some impressive performances. Badiashile has featured in 135 games for them across competitions since the 2018-19 season, scoring six times and claiming three assists.

Poll : 0 votes