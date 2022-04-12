French newspaper reveals 5 favorites for 2022 Ballon d’Or at the moment 

French newspaper L'Equipe has mentioned five early contenders for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

In-form Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is apparently leading the charge following his stunning displays in Europe. The Frenchman, who came fourth in last year's edition, scored consecutive hat-tricks in the Champions League against PSG and Chelsea.

His overall tally for the season now stands at a record-setting 37 goals and 13 assists from 37 appearances in all competitions.

This makes him a frontrunner for the most prestigious individual gong in football, but according to L'Equipe, he will face competition from four other players.

PSG star and international teammate Kylian Mbappe, Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski, Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Manchester City wizard Kevin De Bruyne are repping the top five contenders for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Considering each of these players have enjoyed a stunning campaign at an individual level, it's hard not to see them make a case for the Golden Ball.

With 31 goals and 22 assists this campaign, Mbappe has shone bright for PSG, eclipsing Lionel Messi and Neymar while netting two league hat-tricks.

Lewandowski, being the goalscoring phenomenon that he is, leads Europe's most prolific stars with a staggering 46 goals in all competitions, including 32 in the Bundesliga.

After finishing second at the Ballon d'Or gala last year, the irrepressible Pole is determined to get third time lucky and finally get his hands on the coveted prize.

Speaking of Premier League stars, Mane has returned to his best for club and country this season, netting 13 times for the Reds and guiding Senegal to African Cup of Nations glory in February.

He recently also helped them qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Finally, there's De Bruyne, who's having the best campaign of his career with Manchester City and being the driving force behind their Premier League title charge.

Overall, he's scored 14 goals and made eight assists for the club and could be in the top five Ballon d'Or nominees this year.

World Cup to play big role in deciding Ballon d'Or winner

This year's World Cup will have a big say in the Ballon d'Or, with the best performing star in Qatar having the best chance at claiming the prize.

This is a major boost for French duo Mbappe and Benzema as Les Blues are expected to make another deep run in the competition.

With Belgium among the dark horses, it will be interesting to see how De Bruyne fares.

As for Lewandowski, he's on his way to Barcelona this summer and will hope to maintain his rich vein of form to boost his winning chances.

