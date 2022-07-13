"Friendly, a dancer and a flirt" - Actress Malena Gracia says Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique is a 'big protagonist' at parties

Ever since his well-publicized split with Shakira, Barcelona star Gerard Pique's personal life has been under the microscope. Multiple reports have emerged that the Spanish star likes to party at clubs and have a good time.

Now, singer and actress Malena Gracia has spoken about how the defender was 'very nice and gentlemanly' whenever he ran into her. According to La Nueve Espana (via Marca), the Spanish actress said:

"With me, of course, nothing happened, although he was very nice and quite gentlemanly.

"He really likes parties. He is close, friendly, a dancer and a flirt."

Gracia also added that Pique is a "great protagonist at parties."

Earlier in June, Shakira and Pique released a joint statement confirming their separation:

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Pique and Shakira have two children together, Sasha and Milan. The Barcelona defender and the Colombian pop star are reportedly having some disagreements over custody of their children and could go to court to settle the issue.

Gerard Pique will be hoping to put his personal problems behind him and have a good season at Barcelona

Pique was spotted back in pre-season training and will be hoping to have a good campaign for Barcelona in the 2022/23 season.

The 35-year-old star is undoubtedly one of the club's greatest centre-backs of all time and even club president Joan Laporta urged the club's fans to support Pique.

Speaking to Sport, Laporta said:

“Pique is suffering. For all the money and fame you can have, they [footballers] are people. He is a captain and he still has much to give. Gerard is committed.

“He deserves the love of the cules. Don’t pay attention to the news that’s coming out, he is a good person.”

One of the seniormost members in Xavi's side, Gerard Pique's time with the Catalan giants as a player might be coming to an end soon.

With football action resuming once again, the 35-year-old superstar will be hoping that attention will shift once again to his on-the-field performances instead of his off-the-field antics and partying.

