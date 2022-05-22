"From next year, Leo has to ask for the 10" - Angel Di Maria has special request for Neymar, urges Messi to wear number 10 jersey at PSG 

Outgoing PSG star Angel Di Maria has made a special request to Neymar after making his final appearance last night. He has also urged his compatriot Lionel Messi to switch his jersey number next season.

On a night when PSG closed out their 2021-22 campaign with a 5-0 demolition of Metz and the announcement of Kylian Mbappe's contract extension, Di Maria bid the Parc des Princes a heartfelt adieu after seven years. He was on target on the night too, ensuring he signed off in style.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Angel Di Maria was emotional after scoring in his last game for PSG 🥺 Angel Di Maria was emotional after scoring in his last game for PSG 🥺 https://t.co/abUvsyk5uy

After the game, the 34-year-old requested Neymar to take on his shirt, the number 11, and allow Messi to wear his iconic number 10 jersey. Speaking to the French press, he said (via TyC Sports):

"From next year, Leo has to ask for the 10, that Ney grab the 11, and that's it. He is No. 10, is the best in the world, and that shirt is for him ."

With Neymar donning the number 10 since his world-record switch from Barcelona in 2017, Messi opted to wear the 30 for the season after reuniting with him last summer.

That's a number he started with way back in 2004 with the Blaugrana. However, over the years, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has become synonymous with the number 10 on his back.

If Di Maria's suggestions are indeed heeded, we could Messi donning his traditional number once again next season, with Neymar sporting the number 11.

Outgoing PSG star Angel Di Maria dismisses Juventus rumours

Angel Di Maria has been linked with a move to Juventus, with reports suggesting he was in advanced talks with the club, as reported by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

However, after PSG's game last night, the Argentine cleared the air by rubbishing all rumours, insisting that he's yet to contemplate his next move.

GOAL @goal Angel Di Maria stands in front of a Paris crowd one last time.



He leaves a hero. Angel Di Maria stands in front of a Paris crowd one last time.He leaves a hero. https://t.co/kjd7xllMwb

He told ESPN (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Juventus deal? No, no (laughs) - I'm quiet; there's time; I have to think… it’s not just my decision. I've always thought of myself and my family. I’ll make the best choice for everyone: my two daughters, my wife and me”.

Di Maria also added that he was keen to stay for another year, but the club refused to extend his contract. He will leave with 295 appearances, 92 goals, 119 assists and 18 titles under his belt - a true club legend.

