"Fully ready to go support Man City" - Manchester United fans fume as picture of transfer target wearing arch-rivals' kit emerges

Manchester United fans have been left fuming after a picture of transfer target Adrien Rabiot wearing a Manchester City kit emerged.

The Juventus midfielder is reportedly in Erik ten Hag's side's sights as a potential signing this summer.

The Red Devils have failed thus far in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and appear to have turned their attention to Rabiot.

However, some United fans have been unenthused by the Frenchman's potential arrival and an image of him donning a City kit has only made matters worse.

The French midfielder spent a year at City during his youth career in 2008 and it will be an irritating point made by the Cityzens fans if he does move to Old Trafford.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the emergence of the picture:

📌 @6Thiagoat Rabiot with a full Man City kit on Rabiot with a full Man City kit on 😭😭😭 https://t.co/YPelp1j2sE

Sean @SeanPiny Rabiot didn’t have a club when he was 17. He was let go by Man City’s U19 & now we want him after he’s flopped at Juve??? No wonder CR7 wants out



Arnautović tho I think is a decent option off the bench for 1/2 years tho not 3 Rabiot didn’t have a club when he was 17. He was let go by Man City’s U19 & now we want him after he’s flopped at Juve??? No wonder CR7 wants outArnautović tho I think is a decent option off the bench for 1/2 years tho not 3

pasta @anyspicebagslad I literally check twitter every morning to see who united are linked with. Fully ready to support city after seeing the Rabiot and Arnautovic links man ☠️ I literally check twitter every morning to see who united are linked with. Fully ready to support city after seeing the Rabiot and Arnautovic links man ☠️

Maxwell Clarke @Maxcgaming_ Never in my life did I ever think Rabiot would be in a United kit Never in my life did I ever think Rabiot would be in a United kit 😭

Manchester United need to start planning their transfer business better

The Red Devils move for Rabiot seems desperate

Manchester United went into the summer transfer window in need of a huge rebuild after such a dissapointing past campaign.

A sixth-placed finish in the league and trophyless since 2017, the Red Devils need rejuvinating.

Ten Hag is the man put in charge to oversee the new era at Old Trafford and his first three signings were exciting.

Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez all arrived with a specific style of play befitting that of Ten Hag's vision.

But it seems all of United's focus for the majority of the summer window has been on signing De Jong from Barcelona.

That potential move seems more unlikely than ever despite a fee having been agreed between the two clubs for a month.

If Rabiot is United's plan B, it seems like a huge step down from the stature of the players they were targeting in De Jong.

That's not to say that Rabiot doesn't possess talent as he has lined up for PSG, Juventus and the French national side.

He has made 129 appearances for Juve, scoring six goals and contributing as many assists.

Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri What is most incredible about Manchester United signing Rabiot for 18m€,



it’s that aside his poor performances, his contract is expiring next season.



Having second highest Serie A wages at 9m€, Juventus would have pay to get rid of him.



And they are getting 18m€… What is most incredible about Manchester United signing Rabiot for 18m€,it’s that aside his poor performances, his contract is expiring next season.Having second highest Serie A wages at 9m€, Juventus would have pay to get rid of him.And they are getting 18m€…

But United need top stars to come into the team and have them contend with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea for a top-four finish.

Ten Hag mentioned at the start of his tenure that it was going to be a process, but the Red Devils can ill afford to slip behind their rivals.

Transferchanger @TransferChanger Ralf Rangnick reveals he wanted a new striker at in January 🗣



“But the answer from the board was: ‘No’. There were Luís Díaz, Julián Álvarez, who will be at Man City in the summer and Vlahovic, who at the time was still with Fiorentina”.



[Fabrizio Romano] Ralf Rangnick reveals he wanted a new striker at in January 🗣“But the answer from the board was: ‘No’. There were Luís Díaz, Julián Álvarez, who will be at Man City in the summer and Vlahovic, who at the time was still with Fiorentina”.[Fabrizio Romano] https://t.co/oqmz2O0a9J

Alongside this, Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic is also reportedly now a target.

Whether that's due to uncertainty over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains to be seen, but Arnautovic seems far and away from what United need.

At 33 years of age, Arnautovic seems like an emergency striker signing.

This is something former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick suggested the club should stop pursuing.

Edited by Matthew Guyett