Gabby Agbonlahor urges Manchester United to offload David de Gea and lavishes praise on his potential replacement

Manchester United have been urged to replace goalkeeper David de Gea with Andre Onana by former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor.

The Red Devils are in pursuit of Onana as they look to make a decision over De Gea whose contract with the club expired on June 30. Talks with the Spanish goalkeeper were put on hold while he tied the knot with partner Edurne on the weekend.

However, those talks are now set to recommence but Agbonlahor reckons Manchester United should part with the 32-year-old. He told talkSPORT that the veteran shot-stopper isn't the goalkeeper to take Erik ten Hag's side to league titles:

"He's (De Gea) not the goalkeeper whose going to take Manchester United on to winning Premier League titles."

Agbonlahor is a fan of Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana and has advised United to secure the Cameroonian's signature:

"Onana I really like, very good on the ball, good shot-stopper. I watched him for Inter top top goalkeeper and United really need one."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United will proceed with a new verbal offer for Onana. The Red Devils had an initial €40 million plus €5 million add-ons bid rejected by Inter.

The Nerazzurri are reported to value the 27-year-old at €60 million following a stellar debut season at the San Siro. He kept 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions, helping Simone Inzaghi's side win the Coppa Italia.

However, it's Onana's ball-playing attributes that are enticing Ten Hag. The Dutch tactician oversaw his development previously at Ajax. The Cameroon international made 145 appearances under the Manchester United boss, keeping 58 clean sheets.

De Gea doesn't suit the mold of goalkeeper that Ten Hag prefers as he is not as accomplished in possession. The Spaniard did win the Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets in 38 league games.

However, De Gea's season was marred by several costly errors against West Ham United, Sevilla, and Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst claims these were behind Ten Hag's U-turn over the shot-stopper continuing as his No.1.

AS Roma showing interest in Manchester United's Scott McTominay

Roma are plotting a move for Scott McTominay.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Roma have identified Scott McTominay as a potential target this summer.

The Manchester United midfielder's future is uncertain after being displaced by Casemiro in Ten Hag's side. He started 10 of 24 league games last season, scoring one goal.

The Scot has two years left on his contract but could depart Old Trafford this summer and Roma are keeping tabs. The 26-year-old previously made 31 appearances under I Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho at United.

However, McTominay has fallen down the pecking order this past season and the Red Devils are on the market for a new midfielder. Reports claim that they have agreed personal terms with Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat ahead of a potential move.

Poll : 0 votes