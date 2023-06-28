Gary Lineker comes up with hilarious response to pitch invader at Ashes Test 

Gary Lineker gave a hilarious response on Twitter when a Just Stop Oil protestor invaded the pitch during the first Ashes Test.

Stuart Broad was about to bowl a second over to Usman Khawaja before two protestors carrying orange paint dust ran onto the pitch. The pair were part of the Just Stop Oil activist group that have been causing controversy in the UK.

However, England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow reacted quickly and carried a protestor off the field much to spectators' delight at Lord's. The drama didn't stop there as the other protestor was kept at bay by Ben Stokes and Australian batter David Warner.

The incident tickled Gary Lineker who used his usual wit when reacting on Twitter. He said:

"Australia were going well until they got Tongue tied."

It holds similarities to when another Just Stop Oil protestor took to the Goodison Park pitch in Everton's clash with Newcastle United in March. The gentleman handcuffed himself to a goal post and the game was subsequently delayed.

Gary Lineker is a supporter of the activist group and has defended them in the past. The Tottenham Hotspur legend told Channel 4:

"I think it's very worrying that we lock people up that are actually trying to make sure that we have some kind of future. I understand why people can get upset because it's disruptive demonstration. But history kind of tells you the only demonstrations that really work are disruptive ones."

The activist group have also caused traffic delays by forming a line on motorways. They have also spray-painted buildings to get their message across about the environment.

Many fans hit out at the group for delaying sporting events and it has become a big debate in the UK. It remains to be seen if they will look to target any other upcoming events such as Wimbledon which is currently taking place.

