Gary Lineker and Harry Maguire hail England cricket team after T20 World Cup final triumph against Pakistan

Gary Lineker and Harry Maguire reacted to the England cricket team's triumph in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday, November 13.

Ben Stokes and Co. managed to beat Pakistan comfortably. The Asian powerhouse could only get 137 on the scoreboard in 20 overs after batting first.

England completed the chase in 19 overs as Stokes starred, scoring 52 in 49 deliveries.

Lineker kept a close eye on the game as the former Barcelona striker lauded Stokes for rising to the occasion time and again for England. The cricketer was also instrumental in the 2019 ODI World Cup win for the Englishmen, playing a match-winning knock in the final.

Lineker wrote:

"There is no better man for the big occasion in World cricket than @benstokes38. Love him."

Lineker was elated with England's win as he wrote:

"Yesssss! @englandcricket have won the #T20WorldCupFinal. What a team. What a performance. Fabulous!"

All-rounder Sam Curran was named the Man of the Match for the final. He was also awarded the Man of the Tournament accolade. Lineker reacted, writing:

"Well played @CurranSM on being Man of the match and tournament. Wonderful achievement for a lovely lad."

Harry Maguire also congratulated his compatriots as the Manchester United captain wrote:

"Congratulations lads. Brilliant."

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire wants to keep improving

Harry Maguire is set to play an important role for Gareth Southgate's as the Three Lions make the trip to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Maguire has often been subject to undue criticism due to his performances for Manchester United. However, the former Leicester City defender didn't break too much of a sweat regarding that as his only goal remains to improve the team. While speaking to The Times, Maguire recently said:

"My goal is just to keep improving, keep working as hard as possible and keep giving my best. I’m 29. I feel like I’m in a good position physically, mentally. I think I’ve been through a lot of challenges. But throughout your career – you’re looking at a 15-year period – there are going to be so many ups and so many downs.

"I’m sure there are going to be many times where I’m in great form and there are also going to be many times when it’s challenging again.”

Gareth Southgate's men will hope to replicate their national cricket team's success in the FIFA World Cup, which commences in a week's time. They will play their first game against Iran on November 21 in Group B, followed by clashes against the USA and Wales.

