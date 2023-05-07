Gary Neville explains what Arsenal have lacked in season run-in after seemingly conceding Premier League trophy to Manchester City

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes that Arsenal "lost their nerve" in the business end of the Premier League title run-in against Manchester City. Their once comfortable lead over City has vanished in recent weeks as Pep Guardiola's squad overcame a seven-point deficit.

After their emphatic 4-1 victory over Arsenal two weeks ago at the Etihad, City now have a four-point lead over the Gunners. In the three matches leading up to the top-of-the-table clash, Mikel Arteta's side dropped points against Liverpool, West Ham, and Southampton.

Ahead of their match against Newcastle United, Neville refuted suggestions that the Gunners' form has declined. When questioned if Arsenal can handle the pressure at St James' Park, Neville told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"I'm not sure. I think that when people have said over the last few weeks that 'Arsenal have lost their form', they haven’t lost their form."

Neville continued:

"They were brilliant at West Ham, they were fantastic against Liverpool in parts of the game. They’ve lost their nerve when they’ve lost goals at important times in matches. William Gallas played in a team that conceded 15 goals in a season."

"This Arsenal team have conceded 14 goals in the last seven matches. That’s the difference. You’ve got to defend well in the most difficult moments. Their form hasn’t been that bad."

Neville pointed out that the Gunners performed well against Chelsea, Liverpool, and West Ham, but struggled in crucial moments when they conceded goals. He went on to warn them about facing Newcastle at St. James' Park:

"They're going to have a ferocious crowd here today."

Arsenal are currently leading 2-0 against the Magpies, courtesy of a Martin Odegaard strike in the 14th minute and an own-goal by Fabian Schar in the 74th minute.

Arsenal target rising Spanish star Ivan Fresneda to strengthen right-back position

According to Football Insider, the Gunners have set their sights on 18-year-old Ivan Fresneda from Valladolid as they seek to bolster their right-back options. The Spanish prodigy is one of Mikel Arteta's primary targets, in line with the club's efforts to enhance their squad.

Already boasting some of the finest young talent in England, the Gunners aim to expand their roster of promising players by the beginning of the next season. Fresneda has established himself as one of Spain's top defensive prospects in the Under-21 category, attracting the interest of major European clubs.

With the Gunners focused on reinforcing their right-back position, they have been keeping tabs on Fresneda for the past few months. The report suggests that the club's management is confident in the young Spaniard's ability to fit into their team.

