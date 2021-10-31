“It’s a start but nothing more than that” - Gary Neville frustrated that Manchester United needed 5-0 Liverpool defeat to get back into shape

Manchester United bounced back from their slump by earning three vital points in a 3-0 away victory against Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils were left in a tough spot after Liverpool thwarted them with a 5-0 loss at Old Trafford last week. Adding insult to injury was that Mohamed Salah left the ground with the match ball as he scored a magnificent hat-trick.

Pundits shredded the tactical incapabilities of the Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, before coming to London for his ultimate challenge. Solskjær was on the verge of being relieved of his duties if he failed to deliver against Tottenham. The Norwegian made robust changes from his usual line-up and tactics exclusively for the Lilywhites.

Manchester United began with a 5-3-2 formation, pairing up Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani for the first time to lead the attack. The five at the back gave United the extra bit of aid in nullifying Nuno Espírito Santo's thought-out offensive plays. The home side were incapable of producing a single shot on target over 90 minutes, an unusual sight for Tottenham.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has praised the turnaround from his former side. However, as a pundit for Sky Sports, he questioned several pivotal points that lifted the smoke from some unattended issues.

Gary Neville talks about Manchester United's tactics

Neville was relieved that Solskjær finally discovered a system that works. But he questioned why it had taken a team like Manchester United 10 games to find something so simple.

The pundit was previously vocal about the defenders switching off when not in possession, which has hurt them against Leicester and Liverpool. He said:

"I’m stunned that it’s taken six, seven, eight weeks of really bad performances and inept attitude to defending without the ball. Why has it taken the manager to be on the brink of the sack? Why has it taken the 5-0 defeat by Liverpool to get into a shape and look like they’re half intent to work without the ball?"

Neville feels the instant impact re-instated by installing 5-3-2 from 4-2-3-1 has complemented the team. The pundit feels that Solskjær should stick with it for the upcoming games. 5-3-2 covers all the vulnerable bases that Manchester United are inadept to cover. Moreover, it releases two of United's best attackers, Ronaldo and Cavani, with more control and freedom.

"What we saw today, to be fair, was what you see from every other team in the Premier League. Every other team in the Premier League do. Burnley do, so why don’t Manchester United have to do it?

'I don’t know why it’s taken so long for the coaching staff to demand that from the players or the players to step up and do it but it shouldn’t have to take that much. But they’ve done something today that they’ve not done all season, that’s look half a team without the ball." - Gary Neville on Sky Sports.

Neville doesn't believe the Manchester United boss has saved his job with this victory in any way. For him, it's just a start, and it would demand a lot more if Solskjær is to remain around longer. Rightfully so, as Tottenham are currently not an ideal side to measure yourself against. They are dealing with some struggles of their own under Nuno.

"Today was a decent start but it doesn’t let anybody off the hook. It’s a start but nothing more than that. I think whichever pair of centre-backs they put together in the back four at the moment aren’t capable.

'I thought Varane did a great job of bolstering the back line. I thought it made the midfield players a lot more confident to press and win the ball back. But the big difference was Cavani and Ronaldo being close to the midfield and back four." - Neville concludes.

Manchester United have backed the manager to their full capabilities by spending their resources recruiting some of the biggest names during the summer. So the results from the manager are rightfully expected. Everything from attack to defense needs to improve considerably. It should come in a consistent fashion if the team still wants to achieve something at the end of this season.

The test is still not over for Ole and Manchester United, though. They face Atalanta in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League next.

Edited by Aditya Singh