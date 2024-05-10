Gary Neville makes interesting score prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Gary Neville has made an interesting score prediction ahead of Chelsea's game against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday (May 11). He made the claim on the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast.

The Blues are coming into this fixture on the back of wins against West Ham (5-0) and Tottenham Hotspur (2-0). They were competing for European qualification spots with these two teams, and the wins have given them a massive boost in the table moving forward.

However, Neville predicted that the Blues won't take home all three points from the City ground. He claimed:

“I think it's a draw. I think it’s a 1-1.”

Forest won their previous Premier League matchup against Chelsea in September 2023. Former Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga came off the bench at half-time to score the only goal of the game in the 48th minute and stun the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino's side has endured a topsy-turvy season so far. He led his squad to the Carabao Cup final, but they lost to Liverpool by a solitary goal from Virgil van Dijk in extra time.

He also led the Blues to the FA Cup semifinal in which, once again, a solitary goal from Manchester City's Bernardo Silva proved to be the difference. The Argentine manager's system has also blown hot and cold in the Premier League, with his side currently sitting in seventh place with 54 points after 35 games.

Chelsea sit just two points behind Newcastle United in the race for Europa League qualification. The game against Nottingham Forest provides them an opportunity to substantiate their Conference League qualification position and potentially even leapfrog Newcastle into sixth place.

Chris Sutton makes the exact same prediction as Gary Neville for Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has made the exact same prediction as Gary Neville for Chelsea's game against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Sutton couldn't pick the sides apart, and had them both share the points. He said (via BBC Sport):

“Chelsea have hit a bit of form and Mauricio Pochettino is showing why he always deserved to get time with this team, because they have found more consistency the longer the season has gone on. But Forest have got some good players and I can see them getting a point out of this... Sutton’s prediction: 1-1.”

The Blues have recorded just one win in their previous four meetings against Forest. It came in an FA Cup third-round matchup in 2020, with current Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and attacking midfielder Ross Barkley securing a 2-0 win for the Blues.

Having lost the first matchup of the season at home against their unfancied opposition, Chelsea will be looking for revenge.