Gary Neville urges PSG superstar Lionel Messi to complete 'sensational' move to Inter Miami

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi to head to the MLS and join Inter Miami.

Messi's future is uncertain, as he has reportedly decided to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the season. His contract with PSG expires this summer, and he looks set to leave the French giants.

The Argentine icon has plenty of options, including Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. However, Inter Miami have held an interest in signing the 35-year-old, and Neville hopes that the Argentine arrives at the DRV PNK Stadium, telling CBS Sports Golazo:

"If Lionel Messi ends up in Miami, it would be sensational. Not just for Miamim but obviously for the game over there and football."

Some of football's biggest names have headed to the MLS at the back end of their career. Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and David Beckham have all played in the United States. The latter owns the Herons, while Neville's brother Phil coaches the side. The Red Devils icon added:

"To see Lionel Messi over there in the MLS, and if my brother had an opportunity to be there while he's there, that would be a life-changing opportunity."

Messi has been in scintillating form this season for PSG. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 37 games across competitions.

There were suggestions that Messi had agreed on a £400 million per year deal with Al Hilal. However, reports claim that it's wide of the mark, and he's yet to make a decision on his future.

Barcelona are also interested in sealing the PSG forward's return to the Camp Nou, but their financial complications are proving problematic. They need to shed €200 million (£175.2 million) off their wage bill.

Inter Miami boss Phil Neville says that his side want to sign PSG's Lionel Messi

Phil Neville confirmed Inter Miami's interest in Messi.

Inter Miami's interest in Lionel Messi is long-standing, stemming back to when Beckham became owner in 2019. Herons boss Phil Neville said in February that the MLS side were interested in the Argentine legend, telling The Times:

"I’m not going to deny (it and say) there isn’t truth in the speculation that we’re interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. Since I joined Miami, I think we’ve been linked with every single top player in world football.

There's a chance that Miami seal both Messi and Sergio Busquets' arrivals in the summer. The latter has decided to leave Barca when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The duo played together at the Camp Nou and would represent two of the biggest deals in MLS history. Messi would also follow in the footsteps of his Argentine compatriot Gonzalo Higuain who played at the DRV PNK Stadium from 2020 till January this year.

