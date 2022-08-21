"Genuinely so overrated" "Must hate Haaland or something" - Manchester City fans tear into key player for his selfish performance against Newcastle

Manchester City fans weren't pleased with forward Phil Foden's performance in their 3-3 draw against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday, August 21. They criticized him online as he failed to capitalize on a host of chances and also couldn't connect with striker Erling Haaland at times during the game.

The Cityzens played out an intense six-goal thriller against the Magpies in their third Premier League clash this season. While the visitors made 21 attempts on goal throughout the match, Foden had multiple chances where he could've arguably done better.

One such chance came in the first half where he chose to take on the shot himself rather than squaring it to Haaland for an easy finish.

The young Englishman lost possession a whopping 17 times in the game, made only two accurate crosses (nine attempted) and made two key passes.

Manchester City fans took to Twitter to criticize Foden as they dropped points for the first time this season.

Much of the criticism was directed towards his failure to pass the ball to Haaland, which has happened two games in a row now. The Englishman didn't square it to the Norwegian striker in their 4-0 win over Bournemouth last week as well.

Here are some of their reactions:

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis Phil Foden is genuinely so overrated. Phil Foden is genuinely so overrated.

Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117 Pep not too happy with Foden not passing to Haaland Pep not too happy with Foden not passing to Haaland 👀

🎒 @viko3x Foden didn't cut back to haaland for the 2nd match in a row Foden didn't cut back to haaland for the 2nd match in a row https://t.co/JITFnDLM8G

Real Talk Manchester City @RealTalkMCFC Phil Foden did the same AGAIN... could’ve easily squared to Erling Haaland, but instead opted to shoot himself. Pep absolutely furious. Phil Foden did the same AGAIN... could’ve easily squared to Erling Haaland, but instead opted to shoot himself. Pep absolutely furious.

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Turns out it’s not injuries that will stand in the way of Haaland getting the golden boot, it’s Foden refusing to pull it back Turns out it’s not injuries that will stand in the way of Haaland getting the golden boot, it’s Foden refusing to pull it back

The Ill Intent @ZeroRequiem__ Does Foden hate Haaland? Does Foden hate Haaland?

Sam R @SammyEbinne Foden must hate Haaland because why won’t you feed your striker fgs?? Foden must hate Haaland because why won’t you feed your striker fgs??

FPDontTakeTheL @FPDontTakeTheL Foden must hate Haaland or something Foden must hate Haaland or something

Razu 9 @Goondfy



Kyle Walker was garbage. Couldn’t do anything.



Foden was pointless and selfish



Also Pep needs to be reminded he has players on the bench Les Owens @GoodKidManCity Didn’t lose but Kyle Walker gotta sit next match Didn’t lose but Kyle Walker gotta sit next match 100%Kyle Walker was garbage. Couldn’t do anything.Foden was pointless and selfishAlso Pep needs to be reminded he has players on the bench twitter.com/goodkidmancity… 100% Kyle Walker was garbage. Couldn’t do anything. Foden was pointless and selfishAlso Pep needs to be reminded he has players on the bench twitter.com/goodkidmancity…

Nwanneka OmecheMcfc🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 @nwanneka_omeche Pep needs to talk to Foden ffs,he is becoming selfish,if you can't score pass to Haaland Pep needs to talk to Foden ffs,he is becoming selfish,if you can't score pass to Haaland 💀

⁹ 8x🏆 @ErlingRoIe Pep needs to slap Phil Foden in the dressing room. Idk why he’s become so greedy. Pep needs to slap Phil Foden in the dressing room. Idk why he’s become so greedy.

Foden was playing his 100th Premier League game against Newcastle on Sunday. He has scored 25 goals and provided 14 matches in that time. He has also won the Premier League 'Young Player of the Year' award twice in a row.

Manchester City drop points as Premier League continues to surprise

The Premier League's new season has thrown a few surprises already in just the third gameweek. Fulham and Crystal Palace's respective draws against Liverpool and Manchester United's 4-0 defeat against Brentford are certainly testament to that.

Manchester City have now joined the list as they could only manage a 3-3 draw against Newcastle.

They scored the first goal of the game through Ilkay Gundogan but Miguel Almiron and Calum Wilson put the Magpies 2-1 up at half-time.

The home side then extended their lead with a stunning Kieran Trippier free-kick.

Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva, however, scored within four minutes of each other to restore parity.

While both teams created many more chances, they were unable to steal a win and settled for a draw.

Manchester City now sit second in the Premier League table, behind Arsenal by two points. Meanwhile, Newcastle United sit in sixth position.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit