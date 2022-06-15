Germany 5-2 Italy: Hits and Flops as Die Mannschaft secure thumping Nations League win

A well-drilled Germany outclassed Italy at Borussia Park on Tuesday, June 14, to seal all three points in their UEFA Nations League clash. It was Germany's biggest win against Italy since 1939, and sees them go second in the Group 3 table of League A, while Italy are a point below in third.

With Italy not qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Roberto Mancini has used the Nations League as a breeding ground for the country’s next set of stars. Germany showed him exactly how far his side is from being a cohesive and competitive side.

The home side dominated possession from the start and were rewarded with a goal just ten minutes into the game when an unmarked Joshua Kimmich ran into the box and finished past Gianluigi Donnaruma. Italy’s misery doubled at the end of the half when Alessandro Bastoni conceded a penalty for a foul on Jonas Hofmann. Ilkay Gundogan made no mistake from the spot to double the lead right on the stroke of halftime.

Mancini made three changes on either side of the break, tweaking the formation by moving to a back three. The second half started with Italy asking questions of the German defence, but Hans-Dieter Flick’s side held firm before retaking control of the game. Thomas Muller pounced on a failed clearance and found the back of the net through a sea of bodies to put Germany 3-0 up before Timo Werner scored a brace in just over a minute to end the match as a contest.

Wilfried Gnonto scored his maiden goal for Italy 12 minutes from time. Bastoni headed in from a corner in the last minute to ensure the scoreline did not look like a drubbing.

On that note, let’s take a look at the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit: Timo Werner (Germany)

Timo Werner now has 11 goals and assists for Germany this season

Since moving to Chelsea from RB Leipzig, Timo Werner has been anything but prolific. Despite all the talk of a goal drought, he has continued to score regularly for Germany and Italy were no exception. The game’s first opportunity fell to Werner, who couldn’t compose himself to get a shot on target.

Despite that, he continued to work hard, chasing passes and making runs into the channels to free up his teammates. He did well to bring Niklas Sule’s long pass under control and teed up David Raum, who found Kimmich for the opener.

In the second half, he showed good instincts to slot in his first goal and a minute later was alert to latch onto a mistake and get his second of the night. The 26-year-old will take a lot of confidence from this performance, and should be the favourite to lead the line for his country in Qatar.

#4 Flop: Alessandro Bastoni (Italy)

Alessandro Bastoni cuts a frustrated figure after conceding a penalty against Germany

At first look, Bastoni did not have a bad game. The youngster was a composed figure in the Italian backline, organising the defence and being alert to most of Germany’s attacks.

Most, not all, as he conceded a silly penalty right on the stroke of halftime for what can only be called a ’rugby tackle' on Hofmann. The timing, more than the actual foul, was bad as Germany were a minute away from going into the break with only a slender 1-0 lead.

Mancini could have regrouped his side, made tactical changes and Italy might have come out the better team. But that will remain a ’what if' as Gundogan scored from the spot to make it 2-0 at the end of the first half.

He did score a consolation in the final seconds of the game, so it wasn't an entirely forgetful night for the Inter Milan defender.

#3 Hit: Degnand Wilfried Gnonto (Italy)

Wilfried Gnonto in action against Germany in the Nations League

It will take a lot of experimentation for Mancini to settle on a set of players who can lead Italy into a new era. Apart from Gianluigi Donnarumma, all the outfield players have been chopped and changed throughout this Nations League campaign in search of the right players. Gnonto is one of the early contenders for a permanent spot in the Italian team going forward.

The 18-year-old has looked unfazed by the occasion since being called up to the national team and has played his heart out every time he’s on the pitch.

After making an impact as a substitute in the reverse fixture, he started in Germany today and spent most of the time chasing passes and playing with his back to goal. He was rewarded for his efforts with a goal at the end of the game.

It might not have changed his side’s fortunes today, but it’ll give him the confidence to build on and Mancini the vindication of picking a kid who plies his trade in Switzerland.

#2 Flop: Davide Frattesi (Italy)

Davide Frattesi was substituted at halftime in Italy's game against Germany

With Jorginho, Nicolo Barella and Marco Verratti at home, Fratessi is vying for a place in the Italian midfield with Manuel Locatelli, Sandro Tonali and others.

He has not set the stage alight with his performances in this Nations League campaign though. He got hooked at halftime in Mancini’s tactical switch to a back three.

If Italy move back to a three-man defence, only two midfielders will find themselves on the pitch. Right now, the Sassuolo player is on the wrong end of the pecking order.

#1 Hit: Leroy Sane (Germany)

Leroy Sane ran the show for Germany against Italy

Leroy Sane started on the left side, playing as a winger with the licence to roam around. He didn’t score or assist, and picked up a yellow card too. At first look, Sane has had a performance to forget - but bare stats never tell the full story.

He was everywhere on the pitch, hassling and hurrying Italy’s defenders to deny them the time and space to play out from the back.

While in possession, he popped up on all areas of the pitch, making it extremely difficult for Italy to mark him. He made a nuisance of himself for the visiting side and ran riot at Borussia Park. He played two key passes and took two shots, one of which was on target as well.

