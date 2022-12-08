Germany make official decision on Hansi Flick's future after 2022 FIFA World Cup failure

Hansi Flick will continue as Germany's manager despite their disastrous campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time world champions crashed out of the group stages of the tournament.

Their campaign started with a shocking 2-1 loss against Japan. Niklas Fullkrug's late goal earned Flick's side a point against Spain in the second game.

While they defeated Costa Rica 4-2 in the third and final group game, Japan stunned Spain to proceed to the next round as Group winners.

La Roja advanced as the second-placed team in Group E. They also had four points on the board, the same as Germany, but Luis Enrique's side had a superior goal difference.

Die Mannschaft had to pack their bags early for the second time in a row. The European heavyweights were eliminated from the group stages in the 2018 FIFA World Cup as well.

The disappointing result resulted in a cloud hanging over Flick's future at the helm of the national team.

The former Bayern Munich manager took charge of the team in 2021. The 2014 world champions have played 19 games under him so far, winning 11, drawing six, and losing only two.

Flick's contract will expire in 2024. Germany will host the UEFA EUROs that year. He had previously expressed interest in staying in charge until then despite the FIFA World Cup debacle.

He had a meeting with DFB earlier today and will remain in charge of Die Mannschaft and will undertake mission EUROs 2024.

Germany coach Hansi Flick will have a rebuilding task on hand after the FIFA World Cup disaster

Costa Rica v Germany: Group E - World Cup Qatar 2022

Die Mannschaft had some prevalent issues throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their defense wasn't as solid, with Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck failing to impress in Qatar.

Thomas Muller is aging and couldn't make the impact expected of him during the World Cup.

They certainly have a few amazing youngsters in their ranks. The likes of Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala will be mainstays on the national team for years to come.

However, with the European championship at home in two years, Germany can't afford to have yet another disappointing performance in a major tournament. Flick will have to impose his ideology on the team

