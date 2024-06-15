“Germany are a PROBLEM,” “Winning the Euros” - Fans react as Germany register thumping 5-1 win vs Scotland in Euro 2024 opening game

Fans shared their opinions on social media as Germany bagged a stellar win against Scotland in the opening game of Euro 2024. The match ended in a 5-1 victory for the host nation on Friday (June 14) at Allianz Arena.

Julian Nagelsmann's side opened the scoring in the 10th minute with Florian Wirtz's goal, courtesy of an assist by Joshua Kimmich. German attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala doubled their lead by netting a goal through an assist by Kai Havertz in the 19th minute.

Havertz successfully netted a penalty (45+1') after Scotland's defender Ryan Porteous received a red card for committing a foul on German captain İlkay Gündoğan. The first half ended with a 3-0 score, as Tartan Army had 10 players on the field.

The hosts took their count to four with Niclas Füllkrug's goal in the 68th minute. A slip-up of netting an own goal from German defender Antonio Rüdiger opened the scoring for Scotland in the 87th minute. Emre Can scored the last goal of the game from an assist by Thomas Müller just a minute before the final whistle (90+3').

Fans took to social media to react to the Euro 2024 opening game and praise the German squad. While some were impressed with the hosts, predicting them to win the tournament, others hailed them as the toughest opponents. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"Germany winning the Euros"

Another added:

"Germany are a PROBLEM! 🤯"

"After a few ordinary tournaments, this could be Germany's time. Total control today. Certainly the favourites. #GERvsSCO #euro2024," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Biggest positive from tonight is that Musiala picked Germany and not England."

Another said:

"Musiala unreal. Germany looks insane"

"Wirtz and Musiala on the same team seems a bit unfair.," added another.

One user wrote:

"Germany are so blessed with these two insane talents. Musiala and Wirtz are cooking"

While another wrote:

"Germany bringing Kroos out of international retirement was the smartest thing they could’ve done for themselves. What a fucking player."

The host nation will face Hungary next in the group stage of Euro 2024 on June 19, at MHPArena.

Germany legend names Cristiano Ronaldo to win Euro 2024 Golden Boot

Former German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger chose Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo as the winner of the Golden Boot at Euro 2024. The 39-year-old superstar bagged the award at the previous edition in 2021, where his team were defeated by Belgium in the Round of 16.

A user on X asked the question to Schweinsteiger:

"Who will end up being the top scorer of the tournament #AskBasti"

To this, the former Bayern Munich player replied:

"@Cristiano 🇵🇹 #euro2024"

The former Real Madrid star, who made his debut for Portugal in 2003, will take part in his 11th major international tournament at the Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Euro 2016 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League with Portugal. He has a good chance to add another international trophy to the list at the Euro 2024, which could be his last one. He has netted 130 goals and provided 46 assists in 207 appearances for his nation.

Portugal has been sorted into Group F along with Czechia, Turkey, and Georgia for the Euro 2024. The Selecao will face Czechia first in their first game on Tuesday (June 18) at Red Bull Arena Leipzig.