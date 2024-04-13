“Get Ancelotti out of the club” - Real Madrid fans lose patience with head coach after midfielder is not named in line-up vs Mallorca

Real Madrid face RCD Mallorca on April 13, 2024, at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, in La Liga. With the release of the line-up for the match, fans were unhappy with Turkish attacking midfielder Arda Güler missing from the list.

Fans took their dissatisfaction to social media and flooded with posts expressing their disappointment and questioning the action of Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"Arda guler when."

Another added:

"Just start Arda Guler and rest Valverde."

"No Arda Guler today? Get Ancelotti out of the club," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Y’all said guler was gonna start cmon carlo"

"Rest valverde this man .Should’ve start Arda Guler instead," read another post.

One fan remarked:

"Why does he hate arda"

"Where is Arda? bench player of the year lol," said another.

While another said:

"ARDA ISNT STARTING AND NO VALVERDE REST"

Real Madrid are currently on top of the La Liga table with 75 points. They have four wins and one draw in their last five league matches. The first half of Los Blancos' current match against RCD Mallorca was goalless.

Real Madrid face Manchester City next Thursday in the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid will play against Premier League giants Manchester City in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on April 18, 2024. The match will take place at City's home ground, Etihad Stadium, where have not lost a single Champions League home game since 2018.

The first leg ended in a 3-3 draw with City's midfielder Bernardo Silva opening the score in the first two minutes of the match. Los Blancos' first equalizer came with center-back Rúben Dias' own goal in the 12th minute followed by Rodrygo scoring the lead in the next two minutes.

While the first half ended in a 2-1 lead, Manchester City's Phil Foden equalized in the 66th minute while Joško Gvardiol took the lead in the 71st. The last goal of the match and Madrid's final equalizer was netted by Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde in the 79th minute.

