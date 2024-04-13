Real Madrid and Barcelona reject chance to sign PSG star this summer - Reports

With the summer transfer window approaching, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's future remains uncertain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly declining to sign him.

The Italian joined the Ligue 1 club in 2021 from AC Milan on a free transfer, signing a five-year contract until June 30, 2026. He was also named Serie A Best Goalkeeper during his tenure with the Rossoneri.

Even though PSG initially viewed Donnarumma as a long-term successor to Keylor Navas, he has been inconsistent with his performances. In the club's last UEFA Champions League fixture, which was the first leg of the quarter-finals against Barcelona, the Italian received criticism for conceding the Blaugrana's winning goal by Andreas Christensen.

Luis Enrique has been underconfident about the 25-year-old from the beginning, and he also signed former Barcelona B goalkeeper Arnau Tenas on a free transfer in 2023.

According to El Nacional, the Paris Saint-Germain manager intends to sign a better option for the position, and Mike Maignan, Diogo Costa, and Gregor Kobel are speculated to be on that list.

Their report adds that Gianluigi Donnarumma decided not to continue with the Ligue 1 club, and his representative, Mino Raiola, reached out to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, both Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez declined the offer, as they do not think that he would be a better option than their current goalkeepers, Marc-André ter Stegen and Thibaut Courtois, respectively.

Barcelona's and Real Madrid's current standings in La Liga

Real Madrid are currently on top of the La Liga table with 75 points while the Catalans are eight points behind their arch-rivals. Both clubs have played 30 matches as of now.

Los Blancos face RCD Mallorca next in the league on Saturday, April 13. The Blaugrana will play against Cadiz the same day. They have eight more league fixtures remaining, including the second El Clasico of the season, which will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, April 21.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad will play the second leg against Manchester City in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, April 17, at Etihad Stadium. The first leg ended in a 3-3 draw. The Catalan's second leg against Paris Saint-Germain is slated for Tuesday, April 16.

Poll : Who will win the La Liga this season? Barcelona Real Madrid 0 votes View Discussion