Real Madrid and Chelsea target to make decision on his future before the end of April - Reports

Leny Yoro is reportedly set to clarify his future by the end of this month amid interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The Athletic (via PSG Talk) reports that Yoro will inform teams what his decision is this month. The LOSC Lille defender has attracted interest from Madrid and Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Real Madrid have considered signing the 18-year-old regarded as one of Europe's most promising defenders and sending him back to Lille on loan for a season. The France U23 is in stellar form, helping his side keep 18 clean sheets in 38 games across competitions while chipping in with three goals.

Chelsea are also reportedly monitoring Yoro with Thiago Silva, 39, expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The veteran Brazilian defender's contract expires and the west Londoners are keeping tabs on the French teenager's situation.

Real Madrid appear to be leading the race for Yoro due to their proposal to send him back on loan. This is enticing the Ligue 1 side to sell to the La Liga giants with a fee of €90 million required to secure his services.

Lille's academy general manager Jean-Michel Vandamme gave an insight into Yoro's development earlier this season. He said (via Ligue 1's official website):

"Leny is a quick learner. He wants to excel and has a real interest in analysing different situations and understanding them, while putting himself under controlled pressure."

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could do with freshening up his defense amid a season plagued by injury issues. David Alaba and Eder Militao have dealt with ACL injuries leading to Aurelien Tchouameni filling in as a makeshift centre-back.

Former Chelsea star Florent Malouda urges Mauricio Pochettino to sign Real Madrid star Toni Kroos

Florent Malouda wants Toni Kroos at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have struggled this season after a dismal 12th-placed finish in the 2022-23 campaign. They sit ninth after 30 games played and the jury is out on Pochettino and the west Londoners' recruitment team.

Co-owner Todd Boehly has overseen a difficult transition at Stamford Bridge. His project has prioritized signing young players with huge potential but this has resulted in a lack of experience.

Florent Malouda has told Chelsea that they should be targeting players of Toni Kroos' profile. He said:

"Chelsea need one or two players like Toni Kroos. Players who have a high football IQ that they can analyse every scenario, take right decisions and lead the team. This is the type of profile I would be looking to bring. We need experienced, ambitious players."

Kroos, 34, has shone with Real Madrid this season and his contract is up in June. He's registered seven assists and one goal in 40 games across competitions and has been heralded for his consistent showings in the middle of the park.

The 108-cap Germany international has a wealth of experience having spent 10 years at the Santiago Bernabeu. He's won five UEFA Champions League trophies, the FIFA World Cup, and many other honors during his illustrious career.

