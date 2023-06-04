"Get that fraud out" "Worst footballer I've seen" - Barcelona fans demand Xavi sells 22-year-old for shambolic performance in 2-1 Celta Vigo defeat 

Barcelona fans have vented their frustrations with Eric Garcia following his disappointing showing in the side's 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo tonight (June 4).

The newly-crowned La Liga champions were surprisingly beaten by Los Celestes at the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos. Gabri Veiga (42', 65') hit a double while Barca could only hit back through Ansu Fati (79'). The hosts avoided relegation with their victory.

Barcelona had nothing to play for as they have already sealed their first La Liga title since 2019. Hence, it gave Xavi the perfect opportunity to tinker with his side.

The Blaugrana boss handed Garcia a rare start in a defensive midfield role. However, the Spaniard failed to impress as he was dribbled past on three occasions and failed to make a single interception. He was withdrawn in the 72nd minute with Pablo Torre taking his place.

Garcia has endured a lack of game time at Camp Nou this season, starting just 14 of 23 league appearances. Xavi may now have come to the decision that the former Manchester City defender is not fit for the defensive midfield role.

It was a chance for the 22-year-old to perhaps lay a claim to being Sergio Busquets' replacement. Yet, he struggled in the loss to Celta Vigo and fans are demanding he is sold.

One fan thinks the Catalan giants always end up on the losing side with the defender in Xavi's team:

"I’ve realised that whenever we play Eric García we literally lose btw get that fraud out NOW!"

Another fan slammed Garcia as the worst player he's seen:

"Eric Garcia is the worst footballer I've seen in my life."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a lackluster display from the Barcelona man:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauds Ilkay Gundogan amid links with Barcelona

Gundogan was the matchwinner at Wembley.

Barcelona are being heavily linked with a move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. Reports claim that the Blaugrana have convinced the German to join them as a free agent on a three-year deal this summer.

Gundogan was the man of the match in City's FA Cup final triumph over Manchester United on Saturday (June 3). He scored a superb double in a 2-1 win at Wembley.

Guardiola spoke after the victory over the Red Devils and praised Gundogan as a player and as a person. He gave a glowing verdict on the 32-year-old and hinted that the Cityzens are working on a renewal. He said (via Hayters TV):

“As a player, he’s exceptional. Hopefully, we can finish in a good way. Txiki [Begiristain, City’s director of football] is working and hopefully, we can do it, because this season (what) he has done is exceptional."

Gundogan has been in excellent form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 50 games across competitions. He has been at the Etihad since 2016 and is reaching club legend status.

However, Barcelona are keen on the German as they look to replace Busquets. The veteran Spanish midfielder is leaving the Catalan giants when his contract expires later this month.

