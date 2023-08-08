“Get ready” - Liverpool new signing reveals what Erling Haaland told him ahead of transfer 

Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland had some advice for Liverpool new signing Dominik Szoboszlai before he completed his move to the Reds.

Liverpool signed the 22-year-old midfielder from RB Leipzig last month for £60 million, with Szoboszlai signing a five-year deal. Warding off competition from Newcastle United, Jurgen Klopp's team landed their man by triggering his release clause. The Hungarian midfielder became their second signing of the summer, following Alexis Mac Allister.

Haaland, who was teammates with Szoboszlai at RB Salzburg, has been in touch with the Hungarian. As revealed by Szoboszlai (via JoshLFC1909 on Twitter), Haaland told him to "get ready" for a "crazy" league before he arrived at Liverpool.

"We are still close. We talk when either of use has time. We message each other or call each other. Before I joined Liverpool, he just said, 'get ready!', but he knows I'm ready. He told me it's a crazy league and I'm going to love it."

- @JoshLFC1909 pic.twitter.com/7eJ986C1gK 🎙️Dominik Szoboszlai on talking to Erling Haaland ahead of his move to Liverpool: "we are still close, we talk when either of us has time," he says. "We message each other or call each other. Before I joined Liverpool, he just said 'get ready!' but he knows I'm ready. He told me… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Szoboszlai arrives at Anfield after bagging 20 goals and 22 assists in 91 games across competitions in two and a half seasons at Leipzig. That includes 10 goals and 13 assists in 46 games last season as the Bundesliga club won their second German Cup in three years.

How Liverpool fared in pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 season

The Reds played five friendlies this pre-season.

After finishing fifth last season and missing out on the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, the Reds had a busy pre-season as they seek an immediate return to the top four.

They went to Germany for their first pre-season training camp, where they locked horns with 2.Bundesliga sides Karlsruher and Greuther Furth. The Reds beat Karlsruher 4-2. Five days later, Jurgen Klopp and Co. drew 4-4 against Furth.

Towards the end of July, they flew to Singapore for their next leg of pre-season, where they met significantly stronger opposition. The 2019-20 Premier League winners thumped 2015-16 winners Leicester City 4-0 on July 30 before losing a seven-goal thriller to Bayern Munich three days later.

The Reds returned home for their final pre-season friendly against newly promoted Bundesliga side Darmstadt 98 on August 7, which they won 3-1 at Preston's Deepdale Stadium.

Liverpool open their 2023-24 Premier League campaign with a blockbuster clash against Chelsea on Sunday (August 13).