Gianluigi Donnarumma sends message to Jamal Musiala as Bayern attacker suffers horror injury after collision with goalkeeper in PSG win vs Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has sent a message to Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala after playing a major part in his horror injury. The Germany international suffered serious damage to his lower leg after a collision with the PSG shot-stopper in the closing stages of the first half of their clash.

The goalkeeper was visibly distressed after seeing the extent of the injury to Musiala and was close to tears as referee Anthony Taylor ended the half. The former AC Milan man took to Instagram to share a message with Musiala, revealing that he wishes the midfielder all the best.

"All my prayers and well wishes are with you @jamalmusiala10 🙏🏽"

Musiala chased after a lost cause in the closing seconds of the half, hoping to beat the goalkeeper to the ball inside his box. The PSG goalie got to the ball first and Musiala's leg got caught underneath his body while he jumped on the ball, resulting in what looked like a fracture.

Jamal Musiala screamed and writhed in agony and was stretchered off afterwards while a shaken Donnarumma had to be escorted into the dressing room at the break by PSG staff. The Bayern man did not emerge for the second half as Serge Gnabry took his place on the pitch following the injury. Goals from Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele in the second half earned European champions PSG a 2-0 win in the tie.

Bayern Munich don blames Donnarumma for Jamal Musiala injury

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has blamed PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for the injury to Jamal Musiala. The Germany international had to be stretchered off at half-time of their FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal tie with what appeared to be a broken ankle.

Jamal Musiala collided with Donnarumma as he attempted to beat the PSG goaltender to a loose ball in the penalty box and had his leg caught under the Italian. Eberl was very critical of the ex-AC Milan man after the game, pointing out that while he did not set out to injured him, he did not consider Musiala.

"When Donnarumma jump onto Musiala's lower leg while sprinting, weighing 100 kg, there's a high risk of something happening... I don't think he did it intentionally, but he wasn't being considerate!"

The PSG goalkeeper was visibly shaken after the collision and although he remained his composure for the second half, he sent a message to Musiala afterwards. The Germany international is expected to face a lengthy layoff, having only just returned to full fitness for his side.

