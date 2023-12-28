"Give him the ball and he will get something going" - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink praises Chelsea star for his showing in win over Crystal Palace

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink lavished praise on Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku for his display in the Blues' 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, December 27. The pundit reckons the French winger adds substantial value to Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Hasselbainks said on Amazon Prime during his half-time analysis, (as quoted by (Football365):

“He’s brilliant. He gives them something different. He gives them calmness. Give him the ball and he will get something going. He has got quality, a lot of quality.”

Chelsea secured Nkunku's services from RB Leipzig in the summer for a reported £52 million fee. The France international, unfortunately, had to wait five months to make his professional debut for the club after suffering a major knee injury in pre-season.

He featured for the first time this season in the squad for the Blues' 2-0 win over Brentford earlier this month. However, Nkunku didn't get a chance to come off the bench.

He then made his official debut for the club in their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United. Chelsea secured a 4-2 victory on penalties, with Nkunku converting his spot-kick.

The French winger was brought on as a substitute in the west London side's next fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nkunku managed to find the back of the net, but to no avail, as Wolves won 2-1.

He made his first start in the Premier League against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge last night.

Mauricio Pochettino assesses Christopher Nkunku's performance in Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace

Following the encounter against Palace, Mauricio Pochettino analysed Nkunku's performance against Roy Hodgson's men. The Argentine manager, while acknowledging his attacking combinations, cited areas of improvement for the Frenchman.

Nkunku maintained a 92% pass accuracy, making three passes into the final third and creating one chance. However, he also had only four touches in the opposition box and one big chance missed, indicating shortfalls in his attack (via FotMob).

Pochettino said (via Football.London):

"Yes, there were a few combinations that were really good. But the volume of action we need to repeat much more. It's not just one, two, three or four in 45 minutes. I think we need him to be more involved, but it's normal. It's his first 70 minutes."

"I think he was a little bit tired and struggled a little bit after 45 minutes. But it's normal. He needs time, and to play games. He needs to adapt to the team and the players are going to connect with him."

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League table amid turbulent form under Pochettino. They are 12 points adrift of the top four and have won only seven of their 19 league games this season.