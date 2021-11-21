"It might be tempting" - Glen Johnson feels Liverpool could accept "silly offer" for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has been in sensational form this season for club and country. The forward has scored 10 and assisting seven in 11 Premier League starts. He’s also weighed in with a further five goals in the Champions League.

Salah has been so good that quite a few voices have called for the Egyptian to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

And with less than two years left on his contract, such form has only served to intensify transfer speculation with Barcelona and Real Madrid talked up as possible destinations.

Salah not safe with Liverpool's predisposition to sell

Liverpool owner John W. Henry and wife, Linda Pizzuti - Liverpool FC v Huddersfield Town - EPL

Fenway Sports Group has built up Liverpool's recent success with shrewd transfer dealings.

For instance, by picking up Dominic Solanke after he ran down his contract at Chelsea, they were able to offload him to Bournemouth for a huge profit in less than two years.

It took the intervention of a tribunal for the Reds to cough up the £3 million development fees although the blues valued him at £10 million. But that proved to be a pittance as the Bournemouth deal was rumored to be around £19 million.

Similarly, despite Philippe Coutinho being a vital cog in Liverpool’s high octane press, they did not think twice about letting him go when Barcelona tabled an insane offer of £142 million for the Little Magician.

And now former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson is convinced that were an equivalent bid to be made for Mohamed Salah, Liverpool are bound to accept it.

He reasons that this is partly due to the thoroughly polished transfer model that FSG has cultivated on Merseyside. But it would have to be astronomical to tempt the Americans. Johnson told the Liverpool Echo:

“We know when Liverpool renew players and when they sign players, it’s all about numbers and stats. They’ll only do it if their computer says so. They have got a new deal coming along, he will demand big wages and he is getting older. If they get offered a silly amount of money transfer fee wise, it might be tempting, but you just don’t know. We just have to see what the deal that is offered is when it comes. I’m sure Liverpool will be thinking, ‘great, if it’s at all costs then make us a silly offer. If not, we keep Mo Salah’. It’s win-win."

Would Salah want to trade Liverpool for Madrid or Barcelona?

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Salah has previously stated his desire to end his career at Liverpool.

Johnson believes that the Egyptian won't want to pass up the chance to become a Liverpool great. He said:

“Timing is everything. Barcelona of old, of course that gets everyone’s attention. But they’re not that team at the moment, they’re not that club at the moment. In terms of timing, if you’re a 23-year-old then of course because you can be a Barcelona legend for the next two years."

Johnson added:

“But with Mo being slightly older, to go to Barcelona for two years, what’s the point? You could stay at Liverpool for two or three more years and be a legend. I think his ears would be pricked a lot more if he was 23 than he would now.”

Salah won't come cheap

Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid: Group B - UEFA Champions League

If a bid comes in between January and the summer, then any prospective buyer would have Michael Edwards, Liverpool's sporting director, to be content with.

Edwards is known to be a stubborn negotiator and any fee for salah is expected to be upwards of his current £84 million valuation on Transfermarkt.com although this fee was at £184 million two years ago.

The revered football administrator is, however, expected to leave his post when his contract expires in the summer. Ending a 10-year stay on Merseyside.

Attempts by Liverpool to convince the Englishman to extend his current deal have so far borne no fruit.

