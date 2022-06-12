“Go out there and find someone better” - Ex-Liverpool star sends message to Bayern Munich amid Sadio Mane links

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has aimed a dig at Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic for saying the Bavarians have alternatives in mind for Reds superstar Sadio Mane.

Mane has just one year remaining on his contract with Liverpool, but does not intend to renew it. The Senegal international already has his heart set on a move away from Anfield during the ongoing transfer window.

Bayern Munich are keen to take advantage of Mane's contract situation at Anfield by luring him to the Allianz Arena. The Bundesliga champions have already had two bids rejected by the Reds, with the latest offer being a £30 million package.

Jurgen Klopp's are holding out for a sum in excess of £40 million for the 30-year-old. The Merseyside-based club reportedly expect Bayern Munich to meet their asking price for the forward in the coming days.

The Bavarians, though, do not appear to be prepared to cave in and meet Liverpool's demands. Bayern Munich sporting director Salihamidzic has claimed that the German giants have other options in mind should a deal for Mane not materialize. He told Bild:

"We are also working on other options. Of course, we cannot rely on one option to strengthen our attack. We must have several options."

Enrique has now responded to Salihamidzic's recent comments regarding Bayern Munich's interest in Mane. The former Liverpool left-back suggested that the Bavarians will struggle to find players better than the Senagalese to strengthen their attack. He wrote on Twitter:

"You have other options? Go out there and find someone better than Mane mate."

It remains to be seen if the Reds can persuade Bayern Munich to meet their asking price for Mane in the coming days.

Liverpool close to signing replacement for Mane

While Bayern Munich are yet to make an acceptable offer for Mane, the feeling is that the forward will not be at Anfield next season. Darwin Nunez's imminent move to Liverpool points towards the same.

The Reds are on the verge of signing the Uruguay international from Primeira Liga giants Benfica. They are set to sign the forward for an initial sum of £64 million, plus another £21.3 million in add-ons.

Nunez is currently in Madrid, waiting for the green signal to finalise his move to the Premier League club. He is expected to begin his medical on Monday, but the process could continue until Wednesday.

