"Goal of the season" - Fans suggest Liverpool star could flourish in a different position after impressive strike against Leeds

Liverpool hammered Leeds United 6-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday. With this win, they moved to within three points of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Leeds came into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat at Elland Road to Manchester United. Hence, it was expected that the Reds would win comprehensively, but it turned out to be a cakewalk for them.

A brace each from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and a goal each from Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip ensured three points for the Reds. While Salah and Mane are regular scorers, Liverpool found a rare scorer on the night in Matip.

The defender is known for making darting runs from the back to the opponents' box. That was exactly the case against Leeds as well. Matip carried the ball into the final third of the Lilywhites before passing it out to Salah. The centre-back continued his run and found himself in the Leeds box. The Egyptian was quick to return the pass and Matip finished off the move with a brilliant finish over goalkeeper IIlan Meslier.

Fans were thrilled by the goal and took to Twitter to share their appreciation for the defender. Here are some of the best reactions:

Twitter Sports @TwitterSports You knew that Matip goal was coming You knew that Matip goal was coming

Sam @SamueILFC twitter.com/MosHere19/stat… Goal of the season from Joel Matip. Goal of the season from Joel Matip. 😍 twitter.com/MosHere19/stat…

FEMI☆¿ @_ameenofficial Matip's run finally paid off. Love it Matip's run finally paid off. Love it

Abhinav Prasad @Abhinav_18_10_4



#LIVLEE #YNWA Liverpool thrashing Leeds 6-0 .. Just sensational result.. Salah, Mane both scoring braces.. Just incredible.. Both Matip and VVD on scoresheet.. Liverpool thrashing Leeds 6-0 .. Just sensational result.. Salah, Mane both scoring braces.. Just incredible.. Both Matip and VVD on scoresheet.. 🔥🔥😍😍#LIVLEE #YNWA

Dice_og @Diceog10 @Watch_LFC Sometimes I wonder if matip will like a Change in position @Watch_LFC Sometimes I wonder if matip will like a Change in position

Liverpool set to challenge for their first trophy of the season on Sunday

The Merseysiders take on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. This will be their first trophy of the season if they win.

They are still fighting for in all other competitions - the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League. Chelsea, meanwhile, have already won two trophies this season - the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool will likely be without their strikers Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota due to injuries. They are reportedly pushing to get both players fit but it remains to be seen if that will be possible. Chelsea are dealing with a similar situation regarding their star midfielder Mason Mount.

Both teams have faced each other twice in the Premier League this season. The first match at Anfield ended in a 1-1 draw while the second match at Stamford Bridge ended 2-2.

Edited by Parimal