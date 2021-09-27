'GOATball tomorrow' - Fans react as Lionel Messi returns to PSG training 

Fans across the globe have expressed their excitement after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) confirmed the return of Lionel Messi to training ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City. The Argentine superstar was subbed off during PSG's win over Lyon in Ligue 1 and was later confirmed to have bruised his knee.

Following the knock, Lionel Messi missed out on two league games against Metz and Montpellier respectively. Initially, there were doubts regarding his availability for the Champions League Group A clash against Manchester City. However, PSG have now dropped a positive hint by posting a picture of Lionel Messi back in training with the group.

As soon as the Ligue 1 giants confirmed his return, fans reacted on Twitter. Many believe Lionel Messi can finally break the duck in front of goal for PSG on Tuesday night against Premier League champions Manchester City.

One of the fans also pointed out that Lionel Messi is now sporting a beard again, suggesting it could bring out the best in him. The aforementioned fan tweeted:

"Beard is back. Man City aren't ready for this smoke."

• @The_Gerrard_Era @TheEuropeanLad Beard is back. Man City aren’t ready for this smoke @TheEuropeanLad Beard is back. Man City aren’t ready for this smoke

7🏆🔜 @knowerofbaIl @goal he almost broke his leg a week ago and now he’s training? he’s a monster. Incredible @goal he almost broke his leg a week ago and now he’s training? he’s a monster. Incredible

Nabeelmhd @Nabeelmhd6

Watch how GOAT gonna make u wounded @RoyNemer Dear PEP do u think choosing some 1 over messi was your wise decision???Watch how GOAT gonna make u wounded @RoyNemer Dear PEP do u think choosing some 1 over messi was your wise decision???

Watch how GOAT gonna make u wounded

Lionel Messi will be desperate to help PSG beat Manchester City

Despite the excitement surrounding his switch to PSG, Lionel Messi has been a shadow of himself on the pitch so far. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has yet to score or register an assist for PSG in three appearances across all competitions for the club.

His Champions League debut for the club against Club Brugge was particularly disappointing. Lionel Messi failed to inspire PSG, who were held to a 1-1 draw in that Group A opener. Considering how they dropped points, PSG are already playing catch-up to their next opponents Manchester City in Group A.

The Premier League champions, on the other hand, are buoyed after their 6-3 triumph over RB Leipzig in their first game of the Champions League campaign. Pep Guardiola will also draw inspiration and momentum from their impressive win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Also Read

All things considered, Lionel Messi and PSG will be desperate to leave an impression and help the club secure their first win of the 2021-22 Champions League campaign. In addition to the Argentine superstar, Italian midfielder Marco Verratti has also resumed training for PSG ahead of their crucial Champions League outing.

Notably, PSG were beaten 4-1 on aggregate by Manchester City in the semi-final of the Champions League last season. However, the Cityzens eventually fell short in the final against Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Edited by Nived Zenith