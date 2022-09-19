"Going to lose us the game single-handedly" "Galtier's favoritism is going to cost us" - PSG fans lose their minds as 'utterly rubbish' player starts against Lyon despite poor form

PSG fans are furious that Christophe Galtier has decided to stick with Marquinhos for the clash against Lyon in Ligue 1 this evening.

The 28-year-old defender has endured a notable downturn in form recently, with many calling for him to be dropped and stripped of captaincy.

Ahead of the clash, Galtier denied rumors that he is considering replacing the Brazilian international, as he stated (as per Get French Football News):

“In terms of the captaincy, I’ve never thought about taking it away from him. He knows everything. He can speak, he’s beyond reproach. He knows when he can come to see me to share certain points of view. I have several correspondents out on the pitch – Sergio [Ramos], [Presnel] Kim[pembe], everyone takes part in the life of the squad.”

“In terms of his performances, I’m surprised at your analysis. I don’t agree with it. He has to get used to a new system [a three-at-the-back formation].”

While Galtier is clearly trying to defend one of his star players, fans clearly don't agree that Marquinhos should be at the heart of the PSG defense. Upon revealing the starting lineup for the huge clash with Lyon, supporters took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the decision:

Magical Messi @Magical91941206 Marquinhos is utterly rubbish, he's going to lose us the game single-handedly Marquinhos is utterly rubbish, he's going to lose us the game single-handedly

Magical Messi @Magical91941206 Galtier's favoritism is going to cost us massively Galtier's favoritism is going to cost us massively

. @Saniul_ @PSGhub The depth at CB is hilariously bad. What happens when Ramos eventually breaks down? @PSGhub The depth at CB is hilariously bad. What happens when Ramos eventually breaks down?

Pundit explains why Lionel Messi is 'not the same player' at PSG, despite electric start to the season

The Parisiens have won their first two games in this season's Champions League and are coming off the back of a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa.

But Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes that Messi is no longer the player he was and cannot contribute to PSG defensively. The pundit told CBS Sports (as per PSG Talk):

"He’s not the same player. And one thing is very clear, he’s not the captain, he’s not the leader. So he has a lesser influence in the side that is from a psychological and leadership point of view, which means that he how can I put it? Switches off a lot.

“And for him, the thing is when he switches on to actually make an impact, and he has done that, the past will pay for the second goal. Oh my God. So you put the highlights of Messi and you say Messi looks great, you put the 90 minutes and you think he’s choosing his moments."

Balague added:

“Well, when you got a very active Neymar and when you’ve got Mbappé, actions will happen upfront. It’s just that these three still don’t defend. And you cannot win things with three players not defending; I don’t think.”

PSG Report @PSG_Report



[@lequipe] If Marquinhos is less successful than the first half of last season, one of the reasons may be in the contestation part of his leadership. Galtier told that “There is not just one captain in the locker room.” There is Ramos, who’s influence is taking space. [1/3] 🧵 If Marquinhos is less successful than the first half of last season, one of the reasons may be in the contestation part of his leadership. Galtier told that “There is not just one captain in the locker room.” There is Ramos, who’s influence is taking space. [1/3] 🧵⤵️[@lequipe] https://t.co/oGD2anypth

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far