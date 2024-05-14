  • home icon
  • Football
  • La Liga 2023-24
  • "Going all out on poor Alaves", "Dream team" - Fans react as Real Madrid name starting XI to face Alaves in La Liga clash

"Going all out on poor Alaves", "Dream team" - Fans react as Real Madrid name starting XI to face Alaves in La Liga clash

By Rwittika Chakraborty
Modified May 14, 2024 19:50 GMT
Fans react as Real Madrid name starting XI to face Alaves in La Liga clash.
Fans react as Real Madrid name starting XI to face Alaves in La Liga clash.

Real Madrid fans reacted online as Carlo Ancelotti named a strong line-up to face Deportivo Alavés in La Liga on May 14, at the Santiago Bernabéu. Los Blancos have already claimed the league title and have three more matches remaining, including the match against Alavés.

In their most recent La Liga fixture, Carlo Ancelotti's squad bagged a 4-0 win against Granada at Los Cármenes last week.

Fans took to social media and made posts sharing their opinions on Real Madrid's starting XI against Alavés. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Ufff wow, we are going all out on poor alaves."

Another added:

"Easy W incoming."
"Are we playing a Semi or final lol," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Let’s go for the win."

Another wrote:

"A strong lineup."
"You guys are so brutal. Even after winning the league, you still come up with this line up," added another.

One user wrote:

"What's the need of putting in our best squad for alaves when we've already won the title Carlo should allow Arda guler start man."

Having already won La Liga and the Supercopa de España this season, Real Madrid will be hoping to secure their 15th Champions League title. Los Blancos are headed to Wembley Stadium to face Borussia Dortmund in the final of the UEFA Champions League on June 1.

Carlo Ancelotti names five current Real Madrid stars who could become ‘amazing managers’

Carlo Ancelotti has named five players from the current Real Madrid squad who he believes can become great managers in the future. The Italian tactician included defenders Nacho, and Dani Carvajal, and midfielders Dani Ceballos, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modrić in that list.

Speaking about the players, Carlo Ancelotti praised their tactical abilities and said (via Madrid Zone):

"Nacho, Carvajal, Ceballos, Kroos and Modric could all become amazing managers. They have top tactical minds."

Nacho, the current Los Blancos captain, is a product of the club's academy. Modric joined Real Madrid in 2012 and was followed by Carvajal in 2013. Kroos joined the club from Bayern Munich in 2014 and Ceballos in 2017.

Following their match against Alavés, Real Madrid will play against Villarreal next in La Liga on May 19 at El Madrigal.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी