"Good luck brother, you'll be missed" - Chelsea star sends emotional parting message to N'golo Kante as he joins Al-Ittihad

Chelsea fullback Reece James shared a heartfelt message for N'Golo Kante, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad this summer.

Kante left the Blues on a free transfer after an illustrious seven-year spell with the club. He joined the club from Leicester City in 2016 and made 269 appearances, contributing 13 goals and 16 assists.

The Frenchman helped the west London side win one UEFA Champions League trophy and one Premier League title, among other honors. However, he had an injury-plagued 2022-23 season. He made just nine appearances across competitions after suffering a hamstring injury in the second game week of the season.

Kante has now joined Al-Ittihad, signing a four-year contract worth €100 million in total. As the Frenchman leaves Chelsea, his former teammate Reece James put up an Instagram story, sharing an emotional message for Kante.

"Nicest guy in football. such a pleasure to share a dressing room and play along side you. Good Luck brother, you'll be missed."

James and Kante shared the pitch for 87 games, with the former assisting the latter for one goal.

The Frenchman is set to join compatriot Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad, who won the Saudi Pro League last summer. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a bunch of other Chelsea players are also set to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and Hakim Ziyech are set to join Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Nassr respectively.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz set to join Arsenal

As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are set to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer for £60 million plus £5 million add-ons this summer.

A medical will soon be scheduled for the transfer as both clubs completed the paperwork. Havertz will become the second Blues player to move to join Arsenal in six months after Jorginho's move in the January transfer window.

The German will leave the west London side after a three-year stint as he joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen for over £75 million in 2020. He has scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 games.

Havertz scored some important goals for Chelsea, including their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in 2021. However, he was criticized for his inability to convert chances throughout his career at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz has signed a long-term contract with Arsenal and will hope to make a big impact at the club.

