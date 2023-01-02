Graeme Souness explains why Manchester City are favorites to win Premier League title over Arsenal

Graeme Souness has continued to support Manchester City's pursuit of the Premier League title despite their current seven-point gap behind Arsenal. Souness believes City's confidence and mental strength will be crucial in their efforts to close the deficit, overtake the Gunners, and emerge as champions.

Arsenal have had a strong campaign so far, only dropping five points. In their most recent match, they emerged victorious against a formidable Brighton team, but there were moments of uncertainty as their defense slumped in concentration. They eventually won the game, securing their spot at the top of the table.

However, Souness remains confident in Manchester City's ability to claim the top spot. Speaking to Sky Sports (via Daily Mail), he said:

"They have been fabulous. To their credit they don’t have a plan B, they want to stay on the front foot."

Today, Arsenal sit in FIRST PLACE in the Premier League, seven points AHEAD of second place Manchester City.



Happy New Year. #afc On this day last year, Arsenal sat in fourth place in the Premier League, 15 points behind leaders Manchester City.Today, Arsenal sit in FIRST PLACE in the Premier League, seven points AHEAD of second place Manchester City.Happy New Year. On this day last year, Arsenal sat in fourth place in the Premier League, 15 points behind leaders Manchester City.Today, Arsenal sit in FIRST PLACE in the Premier League, seven points AHEAD of second place Manchester City.Happy New Year. 😉 #afc https://t.co/Gli9NVlnwm

Discussing the Gunners' clash against Brighton, he explained:

'In the second half they were holding on against Brighton. Brighton were getting through them quite easily last night, so that will be a concern going forward. In my head, the old cliché is one game at a time, but with 10 games to go, you are not thinking like that. You do look forward. That brings its own pressure."

afcstuff @afcstuff Only Manchester City (79) & Liverpool (79) accumulated more points in the Premier League in 2022 than Arsenal (77). #afc Only Manchester City (79) & Liverpool (79) accumulated more points in the Premier League in 2022 than Arsenal (77). #afc https://t.co/l4mV8zyWF0

Expressing his views on the Cityzens and why he still predicts their eventual Premier League win, Souness said:

"They haven’t been terribly convincing, but they have the inner belief that they can win the league. That will stand them in good stead."

In their last five matches, Manchester City has dropped points in two games and have seemed unusually prone to conceding goals this season, despite their attacking prowess. Their mettle will be put to the test on Thursday when they face Chelsea, while Arsenal will face Newcastle on Tuesday.

Jamie Redknapp admits Manchester City will catch up with Arsenal

Graeme Souness isn't the only pundit who thinks the Gunners will eventually slip and let Pep Guardiola's charges win the domestic trophy at the end of the season. Jamie Redknapp agreed with Souness, responding (via Daily Mail):

"It is not with a great deal of confidence, but I think they will catch them."

However, Redknapp went on to hail the Gunners for their impressive style of play:

"Arsenal have been magnificent, I love watching them. They remind me a bit of Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers, with a little bit of chaos. There is also a lot of beauty."

